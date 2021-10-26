Joint Chambers Phuket Sundowners

Start From: Wednesday 10 November 2021, 06:00PM to Wednesday 10 November 2021, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Phuket Sundowners” at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort, on Wednesday 10 November 2021, from 18.00 - 21.00 hrs. 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members 900 THB for non-members.

All attendees are asked to bring their COVID-19 vaccination proof or certification to show on entry to the event.