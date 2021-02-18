BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Joint Chambers Phuket Business Briefing

Joint Chambers Phuket Business Briefing

Start From: Thursday 25 February 2021, 05:00PM to Thursday 25 February 2021, 06:00PM

Phuket is drawing up plans to fully reopen to vaccinated visitors by October to revive its tourism industry. It was recently reported that more than a dozen business groups are planning to pool funds to vaccinate 70% of the island’s population above 18 without waiting for a government rollout. The plan, which will need government approval, also seeks to waive a mandatory 14-day quarantine requirement, a major obstacle for many potential travelers. This will allow thousands of vaccinated Europeans who usually spend their winter months in Phuket to visit. AustCham Thailand and the Australian Consulate General Phuket, in collaboration with Australian Alumni and partner Chambers, invites members to attend a business briefing with Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, President of the Phuket Tourist Association, to discuss the plans for reviving the industry on the island paradise. Free of charge for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members.

Person : Maneesa Sudprasert
Address : Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

 

