BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search
Post an event Phuket Event Calendar

Joint Chambers Christmas Phuket Sundowners

Joint Chambers Christmas Phuket Sundowners

Start From: Thursday 9 December 2021, 06:00PM to Thursday 9 December 2021, 09:00PM

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Christmas Phuket Sundowners” at Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, on Thursday 9 December 2021, from 18.00 - 21.00 hrs. Please note that the attendees will be asked for their COVID-19 vaccination or ATK / RT-PCR certification to show on entry to the event. 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members. 900 THB for non-members.

Person : AustCham Thailand
Address : Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa

 

Security:
CAPTCHA

Phuket community
Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

Sir Burr@ try doing it in Singapore same result still there is always Communist Vietnam, Laos and Ca...(Read More)

Frenchman faces deportation for Facebook posts

Everybody knows it. We are guests here in Thailand and do not have to stay if we don't want to. ...(Read More)

New Phuket OrBorTor chiefs elected

So Mr MaAnn is finally gone but the restaurants he spent years 'trying' to evict from Layan ...(Read More)

COVID ‘variant of concern’ renamed Omicron

Thomas T, will you please stop quoting a dead person who could not have known anything about Covid. ...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

Timothy@ enforcement of most things here is random at best, to imply that is a deliberate attempt at...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

@ Timotheus: Tell me one Nation where you can drive a 125cc without license and than tell me why som...(Read More)

Antigen testing for visitors in doubt as Omicron variant spreads

So what are the tourists that just booked their flights because they thought there was no quarantine...(Read More)

Phuket police deny ‘robbing’ foreigners, defend traffic checks

maveric. You finally get my point. The tourists should not be able to rent a bike without a motorbik...(Read More)

All arrivals free of new strain, say virus chiefs

Isn't it funny that an anagram of Omicron is moronic? It has been reported that most who get thi...(Read More)

Patong venue operators cautioned as Bangla cases rise

ALL of the covid restrictions and vexxines have failed dismally and we are 2 years into it. if you c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
CBRE Phuket
Exotic Fishing Thailand

 