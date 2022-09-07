Join the Race of Legends – Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2022

LPT is back and you have ONLY 2 MONTHS left to register for this renowned race in Laguna Phuket. Choose your favorite option between Individual or Team Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, and Duathlon. When you sign up for the race, you have access to special promotions in all #LagunaPhuket hotels, within walking distance from the race venue! BOOK YOUR ROOM NOW, rates from only THB 2,000 a night, including breakfast for two. Use the code: LPT2022 Event date: Sunday 20 November 2022 Book your hotel & race at your door step Sign up now: https://www.lagunaphukettri.com/