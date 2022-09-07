Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Join the Race of Legends – Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2022

Join the Race of Legends – Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2022

Start From: Sunday 20 November 2022, 05:00AM to Sunday 20 November 2022, 12:30PM

LPT is back and you have ONLY 2 MONTHS left to register for this renowned race in Laguna Phuket. Choose your favorite option between Individual or Team Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, and Duathlon. When you sign up for the race, you have access to special promotions in all #LagunaPhuket hotels, within walking distance from the race venue! BOOK YOUR ROOM NOW, rates from only THB 2,000 a night, including breakfast for two. Use the code: LPT2022 Event date: Sunday 20 November 2022 Book your hotel & race at your door step Sign up now: https://www.lagunaphukettri.com/

Person : Laguna Phuket Tri
Address : Laguna Phuket
Website :
http://www.lagunaphukettri.com/

 

Phuket community
Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

The 'horrible thing' is the pitiful current fines that act as no deterrent whatsoever. Is th...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

@prab, you have 100% right, and to the RTP they. This it’s a big news in Europe and the Scandinavi...(Read More)

Party leader wants traffic fines reduced to stop corruption

Why they don’t writing about how they split the fines in %. Local Police get 60%(why) - local admi...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

Prosecute the passengers, not the Mafias- classic. Drivers must be quaking in their boots (with laug...(Read More)

Phuket transport chief threatens illegal taxis

no matter what they say, Bolt or InDriver are just better option and surely my first choice all the...(Read More)

Police rule taxi drivers ‘both right’, another misunderstanding

I read it again: "Tourists were FORCED using the Ratsada VIP taxi"! FORCED! A VIP taxi? A...(Read More)

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

This is a good story to warn against tellin police anytign EVER - proving this would have been im...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

Of course!! Just in time for the tourist high season in December. That is if tourists decide to com...(Read More)

Woman arrested for alleged B15m theft via mobile bank app

Sounds like Ms Satang isn't the brightest bulb in the pack. If you are devious enough to be able...(Read More)

Steeper fines put on hold for three months

lots of locals obviously not regarding knowing? traffic rules, drive on red, U-turn in front of fast...(Read More)

 

