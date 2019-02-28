Joey Chou announced as new Asia Pop 40 host

EON Media Group of Singapore announced today that its weekly flagship radio programme, Asia Pop 40, has a new host from this weekend. Taiwanese-Canadian radio jockey Joey Chou is the new voice of Asia Pop 40, replacing Dom Lau who has hosted Asia Pop 40 since it commenced airing in mid-2013.

Entertainment

By The Phuket News

Thursday 28 February 2019, 03:00PM

In January, Joey was a guest host on the annual Asia Pop 140 countdown of the prior year’s biggest 140 songs.

Taiwanese-Canadian radio jockey Joey Chou is the new voice of Asia Pop 40.

Joey is also the host of The Midday Show which airs each weekday from 12:30pm-4pm on Taiwan’s only all-English broadcaster ICRT FM100.

Asia Pop 40 is Asia’s first locally-produced and regionally-syndicated weekly radio music show which airs in two languages (English and Mandarin) in over 100 cities across Asia, the Pacific and the Middle East.

Commenting on Joey’s appointment, Executive Producer of Asia Pop 40 Rob Graham stated, “We are thrilled that Joey has joined our team. From the moment I heard his unique voice and personality, I knew he’d be a great fit for the show. He has very large shoes to fill – literally! Dom did an incredible job as the founding host of AP40 for five and a half years and everyone at EON Media wish him well in his future media activities.”

Joey Chou’s first episode hosting the show was in January as a guest host on the annual Asia Pop 140 countdown of the prior year’s biggest 140 songs.

Chou stated, “Music was my first love and, unfortunately for my former girlfriends, video games was my second! And although I have a double degree in Political Science and Economics, I won’t mention any of that boring stuff on air! I’m so excited to be the new host on Asia Pop 40.”

The Asia Pop 40 chart is compiled using Asian chart data provided exclusively by Apple Music.

About Asia Pop 40

EON Syndicated Media is the creator of Asia Pop 40, its flagship radio programme and Asia’s first own home-grown radio chart show, featuring tracks and artists from all over Asia, as well as the best of the rest from all over the world.

Asia Pop 40 is the first dedicated chart countdown radio show produced for Asia.

Each week, the show counts down Asia’s favourite songs with help from partners at iTunes. This makes the Asia Pop 40 chart truly relevant for Asia audiences by being Asia’s first ever official regional chart.

The Mandarin version of Asia Pop 40 is hosted by Malaysian-born actor, singer-songwriter and radio celebrity Max Lim.

Asia Pop 40 is supported by a multi-faceted, multi-lingual website – www.asiapop40.com – featuring the charts, artist interviews, celebrity gossip, social media plug-ins and an iTunes store for each market, making it an essential platform for any advertiser wanting to reach a young, affluent Asian audience.

Asian Relevance

EON’s Executive Producer Rob Graham stated, “The Asia Pop 40 chart has become the main reference source for what’s hot in Asian music for the world’s music media. And because AP40 is made in Asia for Asia, this makes the Asia Pop 40 chart truly relevant for Asian audiences by being Asia’s first ever official regional chart.”

The show is three hours in length and, apart from showcasing the latest music, also features latest albums reviews, celebrity news, artist interviews and massive competitions.

Asia Pop 40 airs weekly on Phuket Live 89.5 on Fridays from 9pm and Sundays from 1pm.

For more information, go to www.eonmusicmedia.com or contact Rob Graham at rob@eonmusicmedia.com

www.asiapop40.com

@eonmusicmedia

@asiapop40