BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jobless man surrenders to police after robbing 7-Eleven

Jobless man surrenders to police after robbing 7-Eleven

PHUKET: A jobless man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store on the eastern outskirts of Phuket Town last Friday (Oct 8) surrendered himself to police today (Oct 9) and now awaits prosecution. According to the suspect, he commited the crime because of financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

crimeCOVID-19police
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 October 2021, 05:22PM

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

« »

Police were called to a 7-Eleven convenience store on Khan Kheha Rd in Rassada at around 11pm last night (Oct 8). The report was of a robbery.

At the scene, patrol officers led by Lt Col Sathit Nurit of the Phuket City Police found two female shop assistants in a state of shock. The shop counter was in disorder with things scattered around the place. Yet, neither of the women suffered any injuries.

Having questioned the staff and checked the CCTV cameras, officers learned that the suspect was a man dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and dark boots. He was wearing a cap and a face mask and also had a shoulder bag.

The man approached shop the assistants and asked for cigarettes and a lighter. Then the he jumped over the counter and emptied the cash register threatening to shoot the staff. The man then fled with B490 in cash.

AXA Insurance PCL

Police officers tried to intercept the suspect but failed. Yet, on the next day the man – Teerasak Rattanaphan, 32, from Rassada – surrendered himself to Phuket City Police after having seen pictures of his actions on social media.

Mr Teerasak explained that the COVID-19 pandemic left him without any job. The most recent attempts to borrow some cash from friends failed and he could not find a better option rather than breaking the law.

During questioning Mr Teerasak fully confessed to committing the robbery and led police to the place where he disposed the clothes he was wearing when robbing the store.

The suspect now awaits further legal action at Phuket City Police Station.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit Thalang
Domestic airlines allowed full flights
Subsidy campaigns resume for hotel bookings, domestic trips
Return of nightlife, entertainment boost hope for Phuket tourism
Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim
Phuket marks 161 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket teen vaccinations underway, Upcoming Vegetarian Festival events |:| October 8
Two foreigners held for ATM fraud
Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month
Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging
US special forces quietly training Taiwanese: official
Anutin pushes vaccines for Krabi reopening
UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand
Phuket marks 158 new COVID cases, two more deaths
Flats raided, many detained after riot policeman shot in Din Daeng

 

Phuket community
Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

It doesn't matter if someone has "zero chance of dying from COVID" they have 100% chan...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

The wisdom of the TikToc generation. A vaccine that has already been extensively used in almost ...(Read More)

Return of nightlife, entertainment boost hope for Phuket tourism

As with the Emergency Decree this is no longer about COVID but a puritanical effort to curb dissent....(Read More)

Phuket talks discuss arrival of Russian tourists next month

@JohnC, there are good Russians too. Let's not generalize although many low class Russians indee...(Read More)

Govt slams ’Pfizer jab is a killer’ claim

Vaccinating children (who have almost zero chance of dying from covid) with an experimental vaccine ...(Read More)

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging

@Nasa12, you hit the nail on the head. But don't expect this governor to touch Lottery ticketing...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

@Maverick, don't count on Thai reciprocate behavior. I don't know about any example of such ...(Read More)

UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Thailand is not high on UK traveller's list of places to see anyway. So many preferrable places ...(Read More)

Governor warns Veg Fest vendors against hoarding, price gouging

So now kurt thinks he is an expert on vegetarian food now too. You are amazing. Is there anything yo...(Read More)

Anutin pushes vaccines for Krabi reopening

Forget all the mr Anutin bla-bla. They are just panicking about the amount of the weak chinese vacci...(Read More)

 

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
Phuket Academy of Performing Arts
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions

 