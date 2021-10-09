Jobless man surrenders to police after robbing 7-Eleven

PHUKET: A jobless man who robbed a 7-Eleven convenience store on the eastern outskirts of Phuket Town last Friday (Oct 8) surrendered himself to police today (Oct 9) and now awaits prosecution. According to the suspect, he commited the crime because of financial problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 9 October 2021, 05:22PM

A 7-Eleven store in Rassada was robbed last Friday (Oct 8). The suspect then surrendered to police. Photo: Phuket City Police

Police were called to a 7-Eleven convenience store on Khan Kheha Rd in Rassada at around 11pm last night (Oct 8). The report was of a robbery.

At the scene, patrol officers led by Lt Col Sathit Nurit of the Phuket City Police found two female shop assistants in a state of shock. The shop counter was in disorder with things scattered around the place. Yet, neither of the women suffered any injuries.

Having questioned the staff and checked the CCTV cameras, officers learned that the suspect was a man dressed in a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, and dark boots. He was wearing a cap and a face mask and also had a shoulder bag.

The man approached shop the assistants and asked for cigarettes and a lighter. Then the he jumped over the counter and emptied the cash register threatening to shoot the staff. The man then fled with B490 in cash.

Police officers tried to intercept the suspect but failed. Yet, on the next day the man – Teerasak Rattanaphan, 32, from Rassada – surrendered himself to Phuket City Police after having seen pictures of his actions on social media.

Mr Teerasak explained that the COVID-19 pandemic left him without any job. The most recent attempts to borrow some cash from friends failed and he could not find a better option rather than breaking the law.

During questioning Mr Teerasak fully confessed to committing the robbery and led police to the place where he disposed the clothes he was wearing when robbing the store.

The suspect now awaits further legal action at Phuket City Police Station.