British International School, Phuket
Jo Ferrari likely to lose assets

BANGKOK: The anti-graft agency has charged ex-policeman Thitisan “Jo Ferrari” Utthanaphon, serving jail time for torturing and killing a drug suspect in custody, with being unusually rich and will have his assets worth B1 billion seized, said a source.

By Bangkok Post

Monday 31 October 2022, 11:45AM

Former policeman Thitisan 'Jo Ferrari' Utthanaphon. Photo: Bangkok Post

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) found at its most recent meeting that the former policeman had amassed an unusually large amount of money and agreed to forward its finding to the Office of Attorney-General, reports the Bangkok Post.

According to the source, the case will be filed with the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases which will be asked to order the asset seizure.

The probe into the ex-policeman’s assets began in August last year when the NACC’s Region 6 office recommended an inquiry into claims that he demanded money from drug suspects. Media reports surfaced that he owned a luxury home and 29 cars worth over B100 million.

Thitisan was among six officers found guilty by the court in June over the death of Chiraphong Thanapat, a 24-year-old drug suspect. They were accused of killing the man while trying to extort B2mn from him during an interrogation on Aug 5 last year.

Fascinated | 31 October 2022 - 14:02:31 

Do they get a portion of the monies recovered like other agencies? A nice little earner if they do. A police officer with a billion in assets-'unusually rich' doesn't even begin to sum him up.  Money flows up so those above him must be unusually unusually rich!

 

