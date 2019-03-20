Jimmy Carr to perform two shows in Bangkok on Mar 29

The Comedy Club Bangkok, Chambers Touring and Singha are proud to announce the return of Jimmy Carr, one of Britain’s most respected and best-loved comedians.

Entertainment

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 09:37AM

Jimmy Carr is known for snappy one-liners and smashing hecklers to smithereens.

He will bring The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits World Tour to Bangkok on Friday, March 29 at 8pm and 10.30pm at The Grand Ballroom of The Westin Grande Sukhumvit.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he's performed nine sell-out tours, playing more than 2,000 shows to over two million people (including 1,800 Bangkok fans in 2016) across four continents.

He's won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’ and been nominated for a Perrier award. His television credits include Netflix show The Fix, host of 18 series of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, over 10 years as host of Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and three appearances on The Royal Variety Performance.

He has also regularly appeared on shows such as QI and A League Of Their Own, was one of the stars of Channel 4's 10 O'Clock Live and has been a guest on chat shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Jonathan Ross Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Graham Norton Show.

Get ready once again for one of the most prolific joke-tellers of recent times to distill everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by into one incredible, unparalleled night of entertainment. With all his greatest material from his extraordinary career in one show, this is the very best of Jimmy Carr.

Note: Change of date and late show added

There is no longer a show on Saturday, April 6. This show has been rescheduled to Friday, Mar 29.

Tickets are on sale at www.comedyclubbangkok.com

For inquiries please email info@ComedyClubBangkok.com

Facebook – Comedy Club Bangkok

Instagram –@ComedyClubBangkok