THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Jimmy Carr to perform two shows in Bangkok on Mar 29

The Comedy Club Bangkok, Chambers Touring and Singha are proud to announce the return of Jimmy Carr, one of Britain’s most respected and best-loved comedians.

Entertainment
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 20 March 2019, 09:37AM

Jimmy Carr is known for snappy one-liners and smashing hecklers to smithereens.

Jimmy Carr is known for snappy one-liners and smashing hecklers to smithereens.

He will bring The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits World Tour to Bangkok on Friday, March 29 at 8pm and 10.30pm at The Grand Ballroom of The Westin Grande Sukhumvit.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for a decade and a half. In that time he's performed nine sell-out tours, playing more than 2,000 shows to over two million people (including 1,800 Bangkok fans in 2016) across four continents.

He's won the British Comedy Award for ‘Best Live Stand-Up Tour’ and been nominated for a Perrier award. His television credits include Netflix show The Fix, host of 18 series of panel show 8 Out Of 10 Cats, over 10 years as host of Channel 4's Big Fat Quiz Of The Year and three appearances on The Royal Variety Performance.

He has also regularly appeared on shows such as QI and A League Of Their Own, was one of the stars of Channel 4's 10 O'Clock Live and has been a guest on chat shows such as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Jonathan Ross Show, Late Night with Conan O’Brien and The Graham Norton Show.

Get ready once again for one of the most prolific joke-tellers of recent times to distill everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by into one incredible, unparalleled night of entertainment. With all his greatest material from his extraordinary career in one show, this is the very best of Jimmy Carr.

Note: Change of date and late show added

There is no longer a show on Saturday, April 6. This show has been rescheduled to Friday, Mar 29.

Tickets are on sale at www.comedyclubbangkok.com
For inquiries please email info@ComedyClubBangkok.com
Facebook – Comedy Club Bangkok
Instagram –@ComedyClubBangkok

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Irish, British and Indian stand-up comedians to take to Phuket stage on March 10
Joey Chou announced as new Asia Pop 40 host
Island’s students to cook up a storm at QSI ‘Student Top Chef’ battle
Ladies’ night at the Grammys: the performances
Phuket’s Best Burger 2019 ‘Dare to Dream’
Pretty Neat: Hit series proves that a tidy house really does equal a tidy mind
Earth, Wind & Fire Experience: Enter a boogie wonderland at Cafe del Mar on Feb 8
Asia Pop 40 announces Asia’s No. 1 song, No. 1 group and No. 1 artist for 2018
Asia Pop 40 counts down the top 140 songs in Asia of 2018
What we watched in 2018: The great and the good from the silver screen, TV and phone screen
Epic Quest - Disney’s game for the Southeast Asian market and culture
One with the ocean - A day underwater with We Freedive
Live Theatre - The ever-changing performance
God is a DJ - A divine event at Dream Beach Club
Melbourne Cup Race Day in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"The court later released him and Yong on bail of B400,000 baht, and Thanee on B500,000, and pr...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Why is the truck on the wrong side of the road, and what part of the accident involved the pickup?...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

Premchai's been released on bail. Does this mean he has a suspended sentence or that his appeal ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

So, just the 1000 dollar question, who did kill the black leopard? Don't tell me that one of the...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

"How long is the old poor Thai couple.." Try to google it or sent a petition and ask for a...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"addicted to psychotropic drugs" Would that be an excuse for his doings. Surprised that se...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

"Where has the reader been the last decades" and what country is suspending a license for ...(Read More)

Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
777 Beach Condo
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Dan About Thailand
Sunday Brunch Club
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019

 