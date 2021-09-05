Jetstar launches weekly Singapore to Phuket flight

PHUKET: Jetstar has relaunched its service between Singapore and Phuket with a once-weekly flight now confirmed.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 September 2021, 03:00PM

The inaugural Jetstar Asia Airways Flight 3K537 departed Singapore’s Changi Airport at 7:44pm on Friday (Sept 3) and arrived at Phuket International Airport at 8:24pm.

On disembarking the plane, passengers were greeted at 8:40pm by Mr Manat Sotharat, Deputy Director of Phuket Airport Operations and Maintenance, and fellow airport staff.

It was not confirmed how many passengers were onboard the flight.

Jetstar confirmed that the flight will operate at the same time each Friday once weekly, arriving at boarding gate 11 at Phuket International Airport.

AOT Phuket also confirmed that eight flights arrived on the island yesterday (Sept 4) bringing 588 passengers.

There were two Thai Airways flights, two from Singapore Airlines, one each from Emirates and Qatar Airways and two private jets.