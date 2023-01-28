Jet-ski, parasail operators fined B10k per vessel at Surin Beach

PHUKET: A jet-ski operator and a parasail operator have each been fined B10,000 per vessel for operating at Surin Beach, in Cherng Talay, which officials have declared a “White Beach”, to be free from all private vendors offering such services.

tourismmarineSafetycrime

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 January 2023, 06:47PM

Phuket Marine Chief Natchaphong Pranit reported that a team of officers led by Tanthai Wongsaree, a Marine Department inspector from the Ranong regional office, arrived at the beach at 3pm yesterday (Jan 27).

The officers were dispatched after the Phuket Marine Office received a complaint pointing out that jet-skis were available for rent at the beach, and a boat operator was providing parasail rides to tourists.

Surin Beach is supposed to be free from such services, as it had been declared a ‘White Beach’ years ago, the complaint said, Mr Natchapong explained.

Just as the complainant had described, the officers found at the beach an operator with five jet-skis for rent.

All five jet-skis had been legally registered. However, they were being operated outside their designated area.

The operator is permitted to rent out jet-skis at nearby Bang Tao Beach only, and only within one nautical mile of the beach in calm sea conditions, Mr Natchapong said in his report.

The operator was deemed to have violated Section 9 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, and fined B10,000 per jet-ski, landing the operator with a B50,000 fine, he added.

Similarly, the team of officers also found a boat operator providing parasail rides at Surin Beach Mr Natchapong said.

The operator is permitted to provide parasail rides at only Kamala Beach, and only within half a nautical mile from the beach and only in calm sea conditions, he added.

The operator was fined B10,000 for beach of Section 9 of the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, Mr Natchapong explained.

The fines issued were the maximum allowed under the Navigation in Thai Waters Act, Mr Natchapong confirmed.

“Such boats are not allowed to serve in the Surin Beach area. They must be used in accordance with zones specified in the vessel license and in the areas designated by the Phuket Provincial Government,” he said.

“Regarding this issue, the Phuket Marine Office will work with the Thalang District Office, the Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and other relevant agencies, as well as the Jet Ski Boat Club operating at Bang Tao Beach to make sure Surin Beach remains a ‘White Beach’, without jet-skis, parasail boats, banana boats and similar water activities.

“Tourists and the general public are free to use Surin Beach and its public areas safely, and the beach will continue to be kep orderly,” Mr Natchapong said.