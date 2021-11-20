Jennifer Fredin – a Phuket Star is Born

Jennifer Fredin is a home grown success story. This young graduate of British International School Phuket (BISP) is on her way to becoming a major television and runway celebrity.

Community

By Bruce Stanley

Sunday 21 November 2021, 02:00PM

She currently is featured on the Singapore-based reality TV hit, SupermodelME Revolution shown on AXN Asia. This is not an ordinary show of high fashion and celebrity catwalks.

This is a competition among 12 of Asia’s most beautiful and talented young women who compete in endurance events that exceed limitations, defy expectations and challenge perceptions with dexterity and stamina. The winner will become Subaru’s brand ambassador; get a cover feature on Harper’s Bazaar magazine Singapore and a contract with Storm Model Management as a supermodel.

Jennifer joins 11 other exceptional young women who live in the SupermodelMe house in Singapore and compete in challenging tasks often at very short notice to see who can perform beyond their limits.

“One of the first tasks was to manoeuver along a catwalk set on a bar more than 10 metres above ground. As I have always had a fear of heights, I was quite terrified until I realized that I was willing to overcome my fear,” she says. “And I did it wearing very high heels!”

2021 is the sixth season for SupermodelME, sponsored by Subaru, with a theme of empowerment promoting the idea that beautiful models can also be strong and talented. Judges for the competition represent leading Asian influencers in fashion, entertainment, beauty and modeling. Jennifer is the only Thai participant joining other contestants from China, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the Philippines.

Jennifer has always presented as a high achiever. She graduated from the British International School Phuket as her class Valedictorian, the student with the highest grade point average. Her favourite courses were chemistry, biology and math and she made the A team in football at 15 years old. In her free available time, she is a competitive gamer preferring World of Warcraft for the past 11 years.

“I was born in Bangkok and started school in a normal Thai elementary school, but had a lot of trouble with my classmates as I am mixed race. My mother is Thai and my father is Swedish and I wasn’t accepted at that school. Fortunately, I moved to the American School in Bangkok where I was with other luk krung students and I immediately felt at home.”

Her family moved to Phuket in 2006 and she was enrolled at BIS until her graduation in 2018. She enjoyed performance and her dance classes with the well-known Kathy Roche, who led the school’s dance program for many years.

“During my last couple years at BIS, I helped several friends who needed a model for their make-up training courses. I really enjoyed the transformation of how I appeared after their treatments. I did not look at myself much back then as I preferred reading, especially science, in my free time. But after my photos were shared, I was asked to model swimwear and the offers kept coming for photo modeling at high-end resorts.”

After graduating from BIS, Jennifer was offered a job to work at a Phuket video production company where she could use her skills learned in photography and modeling. It quickly developed into her career path.

In addition to a busy schedule with modeling and performance, Jennifer has found time to explore various cultures in Europe preferring the sunny shores of Spain and Italy. She was the Thai Finalist in the Miss Europe Continental in Naples.

“I have a fairly self-motivated and determined character so I will see how I can develop my career. Meanwhile I do workouts at home to stay in shape and follow a variety of exercise regimes from the internet.”

At the start of next year, Jennifer plans to move from Phuket to Bangkok to put her developing career into high gear.