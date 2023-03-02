British International School, Phuket
Jellyfish sting warning, first aid posters released in four languages

Jellyfish sting warning, first aid posters released in four languages

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has created jellyfish warning and first aid posters in four languages to inform tourists of the dangers of jellyfish stings and what to do if they are stung.

tourismmarineSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 2 March 2023, 10:40AM

The notices are in English, Thai, Russian and Chinese, and are to be distributed to local administrations and lifeguards at popular Phuket beaches.

The posters were created in coordination with the Phuket office of the Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) and Karon Municipality following rising incidence in the number of people suffering jellyfish stings at Phuket beaches, the PPHO explained.

“Tourists who are fascinated by the beauty of the sea take the risk of coming into contact with poisonous jellyfish. The relevant agencies are aware of the importance and safety of tourists and has publicised for tourists to learn first aid methods when exposed to a jellyfish sting,” the PPHO said in its release.

“Tourists can seek first aid assistance from lifeguards working on the various beautiful beaches [sic],” the PPHO added.

Last month signs were posted at beaches along Phuket’s west coast warning visitors of jellyfish in the waters following a rising number of tourists being stung by the marine creatures.

Pro Property Partners

Officers from the Phuket Marine Resources Conservation Center and local administration organisations bolstered lifeguard stations with extra bottles of vinegar and other medical supplies to help provide treatment for stings.

The move followed increases in reported stings along the west coast, including at Patong Beach.

However, the signs posted warning of jellyfish stongs were in Thai language only.

The new series of posters aims to rectify that.

