Jazz (JSPKK) LIVE at Blue Tree Arena

Start From: Saturday 12 December 2020, 05:00PM to Saturday 12 December 2020, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Jazz Chuanchuen and his band JSPKK will be bringing loads of laughter to Phuket right here at the Blue Tree Arena with his signature brand of comedy and satire! Special edition Temple Fair themed Wansao Market will also feature at the arena! FREE Entry!! RSVP for VIP Table please contact events@bluetree.fun or call 0618525623