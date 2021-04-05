BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal

Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal

THAILAND: Jatuporn Prompan yesterday (Apr 4) called for people on all sides to put aside conflict and band together to oust Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, describing him as a threat to the country and the centre of all problems.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 5 April 2021, 11:19AM

Jatuporn Prompan addresses the rally at Santiporn Park last night (Apr 4), calling for unity from all sides to remove Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from office. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

Jatuporn Prompan addresses the rally at Santiporn Park last night (Apr 4), calling for unity from all sides to remove Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha from office. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul.

The United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) chairman was addressing a rally of about 500 people at Santiporn Park, near the May 6 heroes memorial, off Ratchadamnoen avenue. It began about 4pm.

Mr Jatuporn said the campaign would continue, with a daily rally at Santiporn Park calling for Gen Prayut’s removal from office.

Among those in attendance were Pibhop Dhongchai, a former core member of the People’s Alliance for Democracy (PAD), Veera Somkwamkid, secretary-general of the People’s Anti-Corruption Network, Karoon Saingam, a former Buri Ram MP, Taikorn Polsuwan, a former leader of an anti-Thaksin group, and Saknarong Mongkol, a lecturer at Thammasat University’s faculty of law.

Others included Chinawat Chankrachang, a member of the Ratsadon group, Payao Akkahad, mother of a nurse killed at Wat Pathumwanaram in 2010, and Suwich Sumanon, chairman of the Train Workers’ Union.

The organiser of the rally was Adul Kheoboriboon, chairman of the committee of the relatives of May 992 heroes.

Three companies of crowd control police were on duty to ensure law and order.

Attendees took turns going up on the stage to speak. Mr Jatuporn went on stage at 7:35pm and made a closing speech.

He said he was not at the rally in the name of the UDD, because he did not want to get any organisation involved.

https://sgssecurity.com/

“During this time, all people must join hands to oust Gen Prayut, who is the country’s present threat. If we do not sacrifice, Gen Prayut will stay on for another six years,” Mr Jatuporn said.

Since taking power in the May 22, 2014 coup, Gen Prayut had become the centre of all problems and none of his promises had materialised, Mr Jatuporn said.

During the past 15 years, the country had been severely hurt by conflict and the only one who benefited from it was Gen Prayut.

“Today, the differences between the yellow and red shirts should be put aside. Instead, we should band together to remove Gen Prayut,” he said.

“The 2017 constitution is Thailand’s worst, and it is Gen Prayut who has benefited the most from it,” Mr Jatuporn said.

He said there would be a daily rally calling for Gen Prayut’s ouster at Santiporn Park.

“Tomorrow (April 5), we will rally again at this venue from 4pm to about 9pm. We will skip the rally on April 6 to make way for groups fighting for constitutional amendment. We will return on April 7,” he said.

The rally was called off at 8:30pm.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Kurt | 05 April 2021 - 11:46:44 

Reality check: Since the army coup to overthrow a elected Government in 2014 no reforms set, as promised.
In parliament and senate are 'representatives' who are appointed by army, NOT democratic chosen. It was all clever power played, but will not last. Democratic politicians, students are unlawful threaten with a Lese Majesty law ( section 12) what worsen the quality of life in Thailand.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket inmates in quarantine in Surat Thani following cluster outbreak
Phuket veterans’ association calls for help to support Myanmar refugees
Man found hanged at Chalong home
Prison visits halted nationwide after COVID cluster found
‘Silent revolution’: Myanmar workers strike to force junta’s hand
Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor
28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch
Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice
Underwear thief strikes in Cherng Talay
New speed limit of 120km/h starts
TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine
Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket
Government assures it is not at fiscal risk
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s ’Jack the Ripper’ sentenced over murder while on parole! || April 2
Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

@maverick Your comment to Kurt is not accurate. Where precisely in Thailand can any of us “go to a...(Read More)

Jatuporn calls for unity in seeking Prayut’s removal

Reality check: Since the army coup to overthrow a elected Government in 2014 no reforms set, as prom...(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

As long Phuket inhabitants are not vaccinated, Phuket is NOT ready. Phuket International Airport wi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Dear Mr. Aache, please, ask in google: How may countries this moment not use astrazeneca vaccine? It...(Read More)

Frankfurt arrivals a sign that Phuket is ready, says Governor

This is just a publicity stunt with nonsense pep talk. The money that this flight for 13 passengers ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

Dear Mr. Kurt, in Germany the last days on today easter ond the following days MANY peaople take th...(Read More)

28 countries drawn to Phuket relaunch

Once again...pretty rosy numbers from Phuket Tourist Assn. To meet the goal of 30 billion THB, each ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The need for vaccination choice

-simply because that is a list they can check off and count'- as they COULD do for foreigners- i...(Read More)

Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket

What a massage show! Flight with just 16 foreign passengers arriving on April 3.. Next arriving flig...(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

Skip, "all historical pandemics show that natural herd immunity is acquired through exposure an...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Thai Residential
Revive 555 Festival
HeadStart International School Phuket
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center

 