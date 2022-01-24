Japanese woman posts B30k reward for missing cats

PHUKET: A Japanese woman in Kamala is offering B30,000 reward each for the safe return of two of her cats.

animals

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 24 January 2022, 03:10PM

Ms Kim spent B300,000 on posting the reward signs at the main intersection in Kamala. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Ms May (left) and Ms Kim (right) hold up one of the reward posters. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman, who asked to name donly as Ms Kim, has spent B300,000 on large signs posted at the main intersection in Kamala to announce the rewards.

Ms May, who works for Ms Kim, explained to the press today (Jan 24) that the two cats ‒ a male cat called Goma-chan and a female called Tama-chan ‒ had not been seen since November, when a parcel delivery worker left a gate open at Ms Kim’s house.

Ms Kim had brought four cats with her from Japan when she moved here, Ms May explained.

Ms Kim in tears today explained that she remains very attached to the cats. Goma-chan is 5 years old and Tama-chan is 6 years old.

“The cats have been missing for about two months. I cry and miss them all the time,” she said.

“We are very worried and afraid they are in danger. We love them and will give a reward to the person who finds and safely returns the cats.

“There will be a reward of B30,000 each. If you find both cats, please contact Ms May. Thank you very much,” Ms Kim said.

People were urged to contact Ms May by calling 083-8321955.