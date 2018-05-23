CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Arts
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Japanese veteran director Hirokazu Kore-eda, wins top prize at Cannes

Shoplifters, a heart-wrenching family tale by Japanese veteran director Hirokazu Kore-eda, won the Palme d’Or top prize at the Cannes film festival last Saturday (May 19), at a ceremony marked by an emotional speech from a Harvey Weinstein accuser.

AFP

Wednesday 23 May 2018, 02:30PM

Spike Lee accepted the runner-up Grand Prix for BlacKkKlansman, a searing broadside against racism with the stranger-than-fiction true story of an African-American police officer who manages to infiltrate the highest levels of the Ku Klux Klan. Jury president Cate Blanchett said the film, which explicitly links the 1970’s tale and white nationalism in the Trump era, “blew us out of the cinema”.

But the most stunning moment of the night came when Italian star Asia Argento, who has said she was raped by Weinstein at Cannes in 1997, took the microphone and vowed to fight for justice for other victims.

“This festival was his hunting ground,” said Argento, who says she was 21 when Weinstein attacked her in his hotel room.

“Even tonight sitting among you there are those who still have to be held accountable for their conduct against women. We know who you are and we are not going to allow you to get away with it any longer,” she said to cheers from the audience.

Minutes before the actress took the stage police in Paris said they had opened a criminal probe against one of France’s best-known directors, The Fifth Element maker Luc Besson, for allegedly raping an actress.

Lebanese actress-director Nadine Labaki, one of three female filmmakers among the 21 contenders, earned the third-place Jury Prize for Capernaum set among the poorest of the poor in Beirut and featuring a devastating performance by a 13-year-old Syrian refugee boy.

Kazakhstan’s Samal Yeslyamova nabbed best actress for Ayka by director Sergey Dvortsevoy for her moving portrayal of a young jobless immigrant from post-Soviet Central Asia who abandons her baby in Moscow.

Polish Oscar winner Pawel Pawlikowski took the prize for best director for Cold War, a tragic love story set against the backdrop of the Iron Curtain. Pawlikowski, who won the foreign-language movie Oscar for Ida in 2015, caused a scandal at home when he said at the festival that the film had been “blacklisted” by the nationalist government. Warsaw denied the claim. He said his award was “a rare piece of good news” for his country.

Italy’s Marcello Fonte – who was working as a caretaker when he was discovered – was the night’s fairytale winner. He clinched best actor for his much-loved performance as a soft-spoken pet groomer who stands up to a heavy in Matteo Garrone’s Dogman.

Three Faces by Iran’s Jafar Pahahi, who was barred by Tehran from attending the festival, shared the best screenplay prize with Italian director Alice Rohrwacher’s Happy as Lazzaro.

The Belgian transgender ballerina drama Girl won the Camera d’Or prize for best first film. It had earlier scooped the Queer Palm prize for LGBT-themed cinema and the best actor award for Victor Polster in the Un Certain Regard sidebar section.

French-Swiss legend Jean-Luc Godard also got a special prize for The Image Book, a bold, sometimes baffling meditation on the big questions of our time – war, migration and the survival of the planet.

Shoplifters was an early favourite at the 71st Cannes festival. It depicts a couple who rescue two abused and neglected children, providing the first love the youngsters have experienced even as they groom the kids to steal. US movie website IndieWire hailed it as “miraculous” while The Guardian called it “a rich, satisfying film”.

Spike Lee called his own movie, which many critics hailed as a return to form for the Do the Right Thing director, a “wake-up call” against extremism.
“It’s a very, very scary time we live in,” he told reporters.

“There is a lot of change but there is a lot of stuff that needs to happen... and with the present (Trump) administration they’re doing many things to roll back the clock which I feel is dangerous.”

Beyond the prize winners, this year’s festival will linger for its off-screen moments. Hollywood stars including Blanchett, Kristen Stewart, Helen Mirren and Salma Hayek and directors Ava DuVernay and Patty Jenkins joined a red-carpet protest to demand equal opportunities for women and a “safe workplace”. Two days later, festival organisers signed a pledge to encourage more diversity in its selection by 2020.

 

2018 Cannes film festival winners

Palme d’Or: Shoplifters by Hirokazu Kore-Eda (Japan)

Grand Prix: BlacKkKlansman by Spike Lee (US)

Jury Prize: Capernaum by Nadine Labaki (Lebanon)

Special Palme d’Or: Jean-Luc Godard (France, Switzerland) for The Image Book

Best director: Pawel Pawlikowski (Poland) for Cold War

Best actress: Samal Yeslyamova (Kazakhstan) for Ayka

Best actor: Marcello Fonte (Italy) for Dogman

Best first film: Girl by Lukas Dhont (Belgium)

Best short film: All these Creatures by Charles Williams (Australia)

Special mention for short film: On The Border by Wei Shujun (China)

Best screenplay (tied): Director Alice Rohrwacher (Italy) for Happy as
Lazzaro and director Jafar Panahi (Iran) and scriptwriter Nader Saeivar (Iran) for Three Faces

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Police officers bribed fake ‘Big Joke’ for promotions

How funny, the truth exposed by a conman, proof Thai police force is morally bankrupt. ...(Read More)

Chalong Circle closed to turns from early next month

I am going though the chalong circle very offen. 1. Widening the road where ? it cant be done on any of the roads, some places can be done, but t...(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation

Just imagine all the crap these people got away with and the injustices prior to social media and English media outlets whom atleast hold the officers...(Read More)

Chalong Circle closed to turns from early next month

This will be the best and most expensive fishing pond in Asia. Then be ready with the fishing gear in spring 2024....(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation

Its clear from the video that the truck was travelling at high speed but no excuse to cut across his bows, the other driver is lying about driving car...(Read More)

Boats banned from passing under Phuket bridges as water mains installed

The notice was issued at 4pm yesterday, stating that the ban was already in effect. At the same time the pipe was blocking the waterway. Classic- ...(Read More)

Chalong Circle closed to turns from early next month

Hope you all start to work 24/7 from now....(Read More)

Phuket laundry truck wipeout still under investigation

this case is dirty from the start and is awash with many uniform errors and the usual spin, the guilty party should be hung out to dry in the hope of ...(Read More)

Chalong Circle closed to turns from early next month

The first few years are 45% and the last one year is 65%?...(Read More)

Phuket’s haphazard lifeguard coverage flamed, comprehensive plan blanked

I walked along Kamala beach this evening and whilst the sea was very calm there were red flags everywhere( I presume because of the lack of life guard...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.