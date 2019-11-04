Japanese tourist dies after pulled from water unconscious on Phi Phi snorkelling tour

PHUKET: A Japanese man died today (Nov 4) after being pulled from water unconscious during a snorkelling tour at Pileh Bay, the bay next to the world-famous, but now closed to tourists, Maya Bay.

By The Phuket News

Monday 4 November 2019, 07:44PM

The Japanese tourist died after being pulled form the water unconscious during a snorkelling tour to Phi Phi Lei Island. File photo: Diego Delso / delso.photo

Lt Supachai Soonsripeng of the Krabi City Police told The Phuket News that by staff at Krabi Hospital had notified him of the man’s death at 11:30am.

The man’s friend told police that the two were staying in Phuket and yesterday bought a one-day island tour with V.Marine Tour, Lt Supachai explained.

Today at 9am, the two men and 30 other tourists departed Phuket to snorkel at the Koh Kai islands east of Phuket, then on to Pileh Bay (see map below).

Once the boat was stationary in the bay, the tour guide told the tour group they were free to enter the water.

The man jumped into the water from the bow, where he was standing when the tour guide gave the all clear to jump in, Lt Supachai said.

“Around 10 minutes later, one of the tourists on the trip saw [the man] floating face down. The tourist approached and found that [the man] was unconscious.,” he added.

The tourists and the boat crew quickly brought the man on board, and CPR was performed while the boat speed back to Phi Phi Don island to north to have the man rushed to Phi Phi Hospital

The man was transferred to Krabi Hospital, but later succumbed to his condition, Lt Supachai said.

“From our initial investigation, we believe that [the man] was not a good swimmer. We believe that he likely choked on water after he jumped in, causing him to fall unconscious while still in the water,” he said.

Regardless, police will continue their investigation into the death, Lt Supachai said.

The Japanese Embassy has been informed of the man’s death, he added.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.