Japanese restaurant burglar arrested

PHUKET: Police have arrested a 23-year-old man who broke into a Japanese restaurant in Phuket Town Wednesday night (Jan 20) and stole B7,500.

crimepoliceCOVID-19economics

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 January 2021, 12:18PM

Somwang Phonpradit, 23, confessed to three other break-and-enters, to get money as he was unemployed, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

Somwang Phonpradit, 23, confessed to three other break-and-enters, to get money as he was unemployed, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

Somwang Phonpradit, 23, confessed to three other break-and-enters, to get money as he was unemployed, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

Somwang Phonpradit, 23, confessed to three other break-and-enters, to get money as he was unemployed, said police. Photo: Phuket City Police

Phuket Native Somwang Phonpradit, 23, was arrested at a house in Rassada yesterday (Jan 22), confirmed Phuket City Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Sathit Noorit.

Somwang confessed to breaking into the Hatori restaurant on Yaowarat Rd and forcing open a desk drawer to steal B7,500 cash, before fleeing the scene on his motorbike, Lt Col Sathit said.

Police tracked down the motorbike through CCTV footage and eventually found Somwang at the house in Rassada, he added.

In placing Somwang under arrest, police seized as evidence a white Phuket-registered Honda Click motorbike used to flee the scene and other items of evidence, including the clothes he wore while committing the break-and-enter, an iron bar and a mobile phone.

During questioning, Somwang told police that he had committed three other break-and-enters for money because he was unemployed, Lt Col Sathit noted.

Lt Col Sathit confirmed that Somwang was taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with committing theft in the nighttime by using a vehicle to flee.