The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Japanese ‘baby factory’ man wins custody of 13 kids born to Thai surrogates

BANGKOK: A Bangkok court today (Feb 20) granted a Japanese man “sole parent” rights to 13 children he fathered through Thai surrogate mothers, a ruling that paves the way for him to take custody of the group.

AFP

Tuesday 20 February 2018, 11:31AM

Kong Suriyamontol, the Thai lawyer for Japanese national Mitsutoki Shigeta, speaks to the press after his client was granted paternity rights to his 13 children fathered through Thai surrogate mothers. Photo: AFP
Kong Suriyamontol, the Thai lawyer for Japanese national Mitsutoki Shigeta, speaks to the press after his client was granted paternity rights to his 13 children fathered through Thai surrogate mothers. Photo: AFP

Mitsutoki Shigeta caused a “baby factory” scandal in 2014 after Thai police said DNA samples linked him to nine infants found in a Bangkok apartment, plus at least four other babies born by surrogates.

The murky case threw the spotlight on Thailand’s then unregulated rent-a-womb industry, and helped push authorities to bar foreigners from paying for Thai surrogates in 2015.

Shigeta, the son of a Japanese tycoon, left the country in the wake of the scandal but later sued Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security for custody of the children.

“For the happiness and opportunities which the 13 children will receive from their biological father, who does not have a history of bad behaviour, the court rules that all 13 born from surrogacy to be legal children of the plaintiff,” Bangkok’s Central Juvenile Court said in a statement.

Shigeta, who did not attend the trial in person, was deemed the “sole parent” of the children after the Thai surrogates had signed away their rights, the court said.

As he comes from a wealthy family, he has ample money and has prepared nurses and nannies to care for the children in Japan, the ruling stated.

C and C Marine

Shigeta’s lawyer said he would contact the Social Welfare Ministry, who has taken care of the children since the scandal broke in 2014, about the next steps in transferring them from state custody.

Shigeta hired the Thai surrogates before the country banned the lucrative trade in 2015, following a string of scandals and custody tussles.

Surrogacy agencies quickly migrated to neighbouring Cambodia, who followed suit and barred the industry in 2016.

In recent months there have been signs the industry has shifted to Laos, an opaque communist country with no restrictions on surrogacy.

Some surrogacy agencies are now offering services to carry out the embryo transfer in Laos and then provide pregnancy care for the surrogate in Thailand, a wealthier country with vastly superior medical facilities.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 20 February 2018 - 15:54:28

Are we on the right track in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia with surrogating mothers?
Making women 'birth factories' for money? Again, money
Any Buddhist philosophy in it?
Is a sole parent good for a child?
Not nurses/ nannies, but real mama's
World wide there are so many children 'available' for adoption, hoping for a better life
Is that not something to think/talk about first...

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Japanese ‘baby factory’ man wins custody of 13 kids born to Thai surrogates

Are we on the right track in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia with surrogating mothers? Making women 'birth factories' for money? Again, money Any B...(Read More)

PLTO approves Phuket Smart Bus for operation, service to begin Feb 28

I'll be using it even though I have a car and motorbike. I want it to succeed as it is important to both residents and tourists....(Read More)

Relieve Chalong Underpass traffic jams, orders Phuket Governor

Useless orders of someone who doesn't know what is going on Construction started October 2015, same time work both side of circle, and only 34% c...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

Yeah the road was slippery is a very common excuse we all know it was the driver not adapting to the conditions and driving more cautiously as that re...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

When they start to understand that driving a wet road is different from driving a dry road? Another tourist bus driver who doesn't understand you...(Read More)

Slippery road blamed for Phuket tour bus colliding with power pole

Never the drivers fault, never learn that when it rains you can't drive the same as if the road was dry! This country is doomed to never move on!...(Read More)

All About Buddhism: Buddhism to go

Four keys for the holiday foreigners? Where in this society can I experience and feel the examples?...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

"Filling out a new form once in 5 years is reason enough for some people to jump through the roof! Shows their state of mind.Probably a day witho...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.