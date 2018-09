Start From: Wednesday 3 October 2018, 07:00PM to Wednesday 3 October 2018, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Fans of creative Japanese cuisine are in for special treat as Latest Recipe hosts a one-night only buffet and sake pairing event. The special menu crafted by Executive Chef Hans Kahrs and resident chefs of Ariake Japanese restaurant features signature sushi and sashimi treats, Oyster tempura, sumptuous Wagyu Beef Tappan Batayaki, Kakoshima Pork Kakuni, and a delectable Japanese dessert selection including Sake ice cream with red bean soup.