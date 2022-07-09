Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

Japan mourns as body of assassinated ex-PM Abe arrives in Tokyo

TOKYO: A hearse carrying the body of assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Tokyo on Saturday (July 9) from the western Japanese city where he was shot at close range on the campaign trail.

politicsmurderhomicide
By AFP

Saturday 9 July 2022, 01:10PM

People line up to place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station, where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot. Photo: AFP

People line up to place flowers at a makeshift memorial outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station, where former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot. Photo: AFP

The murder of Japan’s best-known politician rattled the country and sent shockwaves around the world, particularly given the nation’s low levels of violent crime and strict gun laws.

AFP journalists saw the vehicle enter Abe’s residence in the capital, while senior members of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, dressed in black, lined up to pay their respects.

The man accused of Friday’s shooting is in custody, with police saying he had confessed to killing the former premier, motivated by a belief Abe was linked to an unspecified organisation.

Police were investigating the unemployed 41-year-old’s background, including claims he had served in Japan’s navy, and said he appeared to have used a handmade gun.

Abe was delivering a speech in Nara ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections when he was shot, and campaigning resumed Saturday with politicians saying they were determined to show democracy would prevail.

“We absolutely must not tolerate violence during an election to suppress speech,” Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told around 600 supporters in central Japan’s Yamanashi region, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper.

The Yomiuri and other Japanese media at Kishida’s first campaign event since the assassination described a tense mood and high levels of security, with a metal fence put up to separate the leader from the crowd.

Doctors said Friday that Abe showed no vital signs when he arrived and died of enormous blood loss, despite massive transfusions.

They described multiple wounds to the politician’s neck, with the internal damage reaching as deep as his heart.

Abe’s murder shook Japan, with Kishida describing the killing as a “barbaric act” that was “unforgivable”.

Kishida was visibly emotional after the former leader’s death was confirmed, saying he was “lost for words”, and is expected to visit Abe’s Tokyo residence on Saturday to pay his respects.

‘UNACCEPTABLE ACT’

International reaction was similarly stark, with US President Joe Biden saying he was “stunned, outraged and deeply saddened”, and ordering flags on US government buildings to fly at half-mast.

Australia announced that the Sydney Opera House would be lit up on Sunday in tribute to Abe.

Even regional powers with whom Abe had clashed expressed condolences. South Korea’s president called the killing an “unacceptable act”, and the Chinese embassy in Japan praised Abe’s “contribution to the improvement and development” of ties.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

Investigators were still piecing together a picture of the man behind the assassination and his motives.

He has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami, and police said Friday he admitted to targeting Abe over a grudge against an organisation he believed the former leader was linked to.

They have declined to name the organisation, though Japanese media outlets described it as a religious group.

The gun he used “is clearly handmade in appearance”, investigators said, and several other apparently handmade weapons were uncovered by police in protective gear who raided Yamagami’s home on Friday.

The suspect, who has been arrested on suspicion of murder, opened fire on Abe shortly before noon on Friday.

Footage from public broadcaster NHK showed Yamagami, dressed in a grey shirt and brown trousers, approaching from behind before drawing a weapon from a bag.

At least two shots appeared to be fired, each producing a cloud of smoke. As spectators and reporters ducked, he was tackled to the ground by security.

FUNERAL PLANS

Japanese media reported that a wake would be held Monday evening and a funeral on Tuesday for Abe’s close family and associates.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, a steady stream of mourners came to lay flowers and pray for Abe, who had been Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

“I just couldn’t sit back and do nothing. I had to come,” said Nara resident Sachie Nagafuji, 54, visiting the scene with his son.

Abe was the scion of a political family and became the country’s youngest post-war prime minister when he took power for the first time in 2006, aged 52.

His turbulent first term ended in resignation for health reasons, but he returned to power in 2012 and stayed in office until the return of his ulcerative colitis forced a second resignation in 2020.

His hawkish, nationalist views were divisive, particularly his desire to reform the country’s pacifist constitution to recognise the country’s military, and he weathered a series of scandals, including allegations of cronyism.

But he was lauded by others for his economic strategy, dubbed “Abenomics” and his efforts to put Japan firmly on the world stage, including by cultivating close ties with US president Donald Trump.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Power outage in Cherng Talay cancelled
Phuket officials pitch Expo 2028 bid to consuls
Senior tourist police and fake cop nabbed for graft
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket crocodiles, Hotelier reps say no to dual-pricing, Thai baht dips again || July 8
Sarasin Bridge jump prevented
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe killed in shooting
Phuket residential drug den raided
Japan’s former PM feared dead after apparent shooting
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming
Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm
UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Half-naked ’Robin Hood’ caught, Phuket expressway survey, Officials want hotel dual-pricing || July 7
Phuket ramps up tsunami warning ‘readiness’

 

Phuket community
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming

Overseas calls aready have the + prefix when I check my calls. Since most scams seem to be from boil...(Read More)

Phuket residential drug den raided

Great job RTP. Raid a 'drug den' that had no drugs. Be interesting to have been a fly on the...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Come and see the crocodiles so they will not be lonely?? Is this woman serious? Crocs for sale?? Who...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

309 mass shootings in USA so far this year. This is what happens when Congressional reps can take ca...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

@Kamala Pete. Interesting news you wrote. If true than that proves the criminal corruption of Phuket...(Read More)

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

Thank's God the alcoholic is history !...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

Another retarded psycho from the "land of the free". Will they ever learn ? ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

So, these animals were hijacked from their natural habitat so the owner can scalp people (dual price...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT... no word to describe this total useless organisation... pls record in the data too.. ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Thai ignore well being of all animals. In their thinking about animals, these are just a 'profi...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BDO Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Brightview Center
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Fastship Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker

 