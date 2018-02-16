The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Japan’s ‘Insta-gran’ finds fame

JAPAN: A madcap Japanese great-grandmother armed with a camera and an appetite for mischief has shot to fame for taking side-splitting selfies – many of which appear to put her in harm’s way.

culture, technology,

AFP

Sunday 18 February 2018, 11:15AM

Kimiko Nishimoto only took up photography at 72 years old. Photo: AFP
Kimiko Nishimoto only took up photography at 72 years old. Photo: AFP

Closing in on her 90th birthday, Kimiko Nishimoto tweaks the nose of fear: she has amassed more than 41,000 followers in just two months since she started regularly posting her hilarious snaps on Instagram.

The goofy photos show the fun-loving pensioner riding a broomstick like Harry Potter or, even more alarmingly, knocked over in an apparent traffic accident.

“I’ve actually never injured myself taking a photo,” Nishimoto said in an interview at her home in Kumamoto, western Japan.

“I’m always focusing hard on taking a fun photo so I really don’t think about the danger too much,” she explains.

Nishimoto, who only took up photography aged 72, reveals she quickly became hooked on the hobby after being invited to join a local class.

“I love my camera,” adds the sassy octogenarian, who has three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

“I even sleep with it by my bedside, just in case. I always have it close.”

A decade later she secured her first solo exhibition – held in her home town – but Nishimoto’s recent decision to showcase snaps of her daredevil stunts on social media has now catapulted her to stardom.

Such is her celebrity now that many fans were shut out of her exhibition at a Tokyo gallery in December as it struggled to cope with the crowds.

“At first I didn’t even know that my photos were that popular,” the former housewife muses with a twinkle in her eye, adding: “It’s not so much that I’m trying to shock people, I just take photos that I find funny. It’s just a bit of fun really.”

Born in 1928 – the year Emperor Hirohito was enthroned and Walt Disney created Mickey Mouse – Nishimoto is disarmingly young at heart and possesses a wicked sense of humour.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

She manages her social media accounts herself through her smartphone, while her son helps her to set up some of the shots.

Many of Nishimoto’s photos show her face contorted in mock anguish. In one instance she is shown having seemingly fallen off a bike as a car speeds past, narrowly avoiding catastrophe. In another, she is whizzing along on her motorised buggy while fighting off a flock of angry birds.

In a more risqué image that could pass for a kidnapper’s ransom photo, she is seen wrapped in a garbage bag.

“It’s not like ideas just suddenly pop into my head but wherever I go I think about what it would be fun to dress up as in that place,” she chuckles.

And if you thought modern technology and fancy editing gadgets were for kids, think again. Nishimoto’s mastery of montage techniques has her ‘levitating’ in several pictures – sometimes as a frilly fairy, or while offering a prayer to her late husband’s shrine.

“My husband passed away five years ago but even today I still show him photos I’ve taken,” explains the rambunctious senior. “He was always so supportive of whatever I chose to do.”

These days Nishimoto lives with a humanoid robot called Pepper, a model sold in Japan to keep the elderly company and bought for her by her son – although she confesses she has little time for the chatty droid these days.

“Oh, I haven’t switched it on for quite a while,” she sniffs, reaching for the power button. “It’s more trouble than it’s worth, the silly thing!”

After fetching her camera from her cluttered home studio, Nishimoto slips into a fluffy one-piece dog suit to take photos of herself in costume chained to a post in her garden.

“To be honest I don’t think too deeply about what photography means to me,” she muses.

“I just want to try and bring joy to people. Taking photos is the secret of my happiness. I’ll keep doing it for as long as I’m alive.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Gov urges stricter enforcement of tourist bus safety measures

Is this the usual official lip service provide by the authorities? Hope not. The comment by malczx7r is spot on. If the police consistently did t...(Read More)

Phuket Gov urges stricter enforcement of tourist bus safety measures

Maybe if the traffic police actually did something and drivers got serious punishment along with the bus owners things might change but alas, all talk...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

There is no law and order in Thailand, except for Farangs, Thais can do whatever they want...(Read More)

Thai female, Chinese tourists injured in Patong Hill bus crash

I think somebody needs to get Las Vegas involved in starting to take bets on when the next tourist fatality will happen at the hands of another incomp...(Read More)

Warrant threat for Premchai if he skips court

Italian Thai posted profits in excess of 50 000 million THB in 2016 so i don't think he's going to miss 150 000THB......(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

"...Mr Nopporn babbled...." hahaha LOL. Thai style 'village mentality' at its best. When a bureaucrat doesn't want to do some...(Read More)

Phuket officials confirm new medical certificates required for driving licences

Do we also need to be tested for Cyphylis, like with our work permits? Or maybe Leperousy this time? Oh wait this includes locals too, so I guess no n...(Read More)

Officials refuse to act on vendor motorbikes on Phuket beach

So, going to Provincial Hall to file 4 complains --1 About the Kamala Police for not enforcing the law --2 About Orbor Tor officials failing to perf...(Read More)

Ex-police chief quizzed by DSI about B300mn loan

Ummm...yeah, just a simple 300-million baht loan (a bit under 10 Million USD), from my good friends at the human trafficking/prostitution club. This g...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.