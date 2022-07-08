Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Japan’s former PM feared dead after apparent shooting

Japan’s former PM feared dead after apparent shooting

TOKYO: Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe was feared dead today (July 8) after apparently being shot at a campaign event in the Nara region, local media reported.

violencepoliticspolicecrime
By AFP

Friday 8 July 2022, 11:17AM

A general view shows workers at the scene after an attack on Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji station square in Nara today (July 8). Photo: AFP

A general view shows workers at the scene after an attack on Japan’s former prime minister Shinzo Abe at Kintetsu Yamato-Saidaiji station square in Nara today (July 8). Photo: AFP

National broadcaster NHK said a man in his 40s had been arrested for attempted murder and a gun had been confiscated from him, citing police sources.

The former leader had been delivering a stump speech at an event ahead of Sunday’s upper house elections when the apparent sound of gunshots was heard, NHK and the Kyodo news agency said.

“He was giving a speech and a man came from behind,” a young woman at the scene told NHK.

“The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall and there was a large bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the spark and smoke,” she added.

“After the second shot, people surrounded him and gave him cardiac massage.”

Abe, 67, collapsed and was bleeding from the neck, a source from his ruling Liberal Democratic Party told the Jiji news agency.

Neither the LDP nor local police were able to immediately confirm the reports.

NHK and Kyodo both reported Abe was taken to hospital and appeared to be in cardo-respiratory arrest - a term used in Japan indicating no vital signs, and generally preceding a formal certification of death by a coroner.

Several media outlets reported that he appeared to have been shot from behind, possibly with a shotgun.

The government said a task force had been formed in the wake of the incident and the top government spokesman was expected to speak shortly.

Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020, when he was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

Japan has some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws, and annual deaths from firearms in the country of 125 million people are regularly in single figures.

Getting a gun licence is a long and complicated process even for Japanese citizens, who must first get a recommendation from a shooting association and then undergo strict police checks.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sarasin Bridge jump prevented
Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe killed in shooting
Phuket residential drug den raided
B1m per day fine for mobile operators failing to act against call scamming
Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm
UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath
Phuket marks 21 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Half-naked ’Robin Hood’ caught, Phuket expressway survey, Officials want hotel dual-pricing || July 7
Phuket ramps up tsunami warning ‘readiness’
Inspired by Ukraine, civilians study urban warfare in Taiwan
TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project
MI5, FBI chiefs warn over China in rare joint address
Vachira continues walk-in COVID jabs
‘Robin Hood’ in underpants arrested for stealing Banana phones
Hotel fees exemption extended for two years

 

Phuket community
UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

Thank's God the alcoholic is history !...(Read More)

July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder

Another retarded psycho from the "land of the free". Will they ever learn ? ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

So, these animals were hijacked from their natural habitat so the owner can scalp people (dual price...(Read More)

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT... no word to describe this total useless organisation... pls record in the data too.. ...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

Thai ignore well being of all animals. In their thinking about animals, these are just a 'profi...(Read More)

Crocodiles not starving at Phuket tourist attraction, officials confirm

@Kurt Buy them all and look after them.Problem solved....(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

I've spoken to a number of expats who use these agents to renew retirement visas because it allo...(Read More)

Chinese investors courted

Pooliekev, I hope you're being assiduous with your chinese language and culture lessons - you ma...(Read More)

Chinese investors courted

Standard chinese MO. Target nation takes loans to develop ports, rail etc. China builds them with ch...(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

Is Patak Road in the bend on Kata Hill already repaired? If not, why not? The 'time line' th...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Fastship Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
BDO Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property

 