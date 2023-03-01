January tourism figures confirm over 2mn foreign arrivals

BANGKOK: Thailand’s tourism industry has continued to thrive, with the kingdom welcoming over 2 million international tourists in January.

tourismeconomics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 1 March 2023, 09:33AM

Photo: NNT

According to recent data, Thailand received a total of 2.14mn foreign visitors last month, which is a positive sign for the nation’s economy, reports state news agency NNT.

The majority of these tourists reportedly came from neighboring countries such as China, Malaysia and Laos.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports expressed satisfaction with these numbers, noting that it reflects the kingdom’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination for tourists.

The agency is now working to promote Thailand’s tourism industry further by highlighting the country’s diverse attractions and improving its infrastructure.

Tourism is a significant contributor to Thailand’s economy, accounting for around 11% of its GDP each year. The increase in international arrivals is a welcome development, particularly as the nation recovers from the impact of the pandemic, said the report.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has also reassured tourists that their safety is a top priority and that strict measures are in place to protect health and maintain security.