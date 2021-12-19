Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

BANGKOK: British-American actress Jane Seymour OBE, will soon be touching down in Phuket as part of a tour of Thailand with her family and the Bangkok-based charity Freeland.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 December 2021, 01:30PM

Jane Seymour at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean event in Monaco in 2019. Photo: AFP

Ms Seymour’s tour is in association with a global campaign to prevent future pandemics through better nature protection and is planned between late Dec and Jan 2022.

She and her family will explore Thailand’s beautiful beaches and forests while also supporting a local COVID-relief effort in Phuket, a Thai Government-NGO program to stop wildlife trafficking, and to promote a Bangkok film festival titled “A Better World, Beyond Pandemics”.

While in the country, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner will also shoot a new Public Service Announcement about preventing pandemics by addressing their root causes.

Ms Seymour will be accompanied by the Thailand-based, international NGO Freeland, a counter-trafficking organisation, which she supports.

Freeland launched the global campaign in early 2020 that continues today called “EndPandemics” in partnership with Thailand-based multinational company, B.Grimm.

To date, Ms. Seymour has voiced two public service announcements for EndPandemics, sponsored by B.Grimm, which ran on CNN and CNBC in 2020-2021, reaching over 700 million people, with the message “it’s time to change our relationship with nature.”

Ms Seymour and her actress/director/photographer daughter, Katie Flynn, will appear at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand (FCCT) in Bangkok on the afternoon of Jan 6.

Ms Flynn will debut a photo exhibit of her works, and Ms Seymour will promote the Film Festival.

No specific dates pertaining to Ms Seymour’s schedule were provided at time of press.