BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

BANGKOK: British-American actress Jane Seymour OBE, will soon be touching down in Phuket as part of a tour of Thailand with her family and the Bangkok-based charity Freeland.

animalscharityCoronavirusCOVID-19environmentwildlife
By The Phuket News

Sunday 19 December 2021, 01:30PM

Jane Seymour at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean event in Monaco in 2019. Photo: AFP

Jane Seymour at the Monte-Carlo Gala for the Global Ocean event in Monaco in 2019. Photo: AFP

Ms Seymour’s tour is in association with a global campaign to prevent future pandemics through better nature protection and is planned between late Dec and Jan 2022.

She and her family will explore Thailand’s beautiful beaches and forests while also supporting a local COVID-relief effort in Phuket, a Thai Government-NGO program to stop wildlife trafficking, and to promote a Bangkok film festival titled “A Better World, Beyond Pandemics”.

While in the country, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner will also shoot a new Public Service Announcement about preventing pandemics by addressing their root causes.

Ms Seymour will be accompanied by the Thailand-based, international NGO Freeland, a counter-trafficking organisation, which she supports.

Freeland launched the global campaign in early 2020 that continues today called “EndPandemics” in partnership with Thailand-based multinational company, B.Grimm.

MGID

To date, Ms. Seymour has voiced two public service announcements for EndPandemics, sponsored by B.Grimm, which ran on CNN and CNBC in 2020-2021, reaching over 700 million people, with the message “it’s time to change our relationship with nature.”

Ms Seymour and her actress/director/photographer daughter, Katie Flynn, will appear at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Thailand (FCCT) in Bangkok on the afternoon of Jan 6.

Ms Flynn will debut a photo exhibit of her works, and Ms Seymour will promote the Film Festival.

No specific dates pertaining to Ms Seymour’s schedule were provided at time of press.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 19 December 2021 - 17:31:12 

Better Nature Protection?  That's  not going to happen in Thailand where money is valued over everything else.

DeKaaskopp | 19 December 2021 - 16:49:02 

@Nasa12  "Who is this Jane Seymour ?" Oh dear,in what cave do you live ? You use the internet to write comments on here but you are not capable of using the internet to find out about her ?

Nasa12 | 19 December 2021 - 15:16:10 

Who is this Jane Seymour ? Another “star“ that TAT have   pay some million Bath and free holiday whit family.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Floods in Malaysia displace over 22,000 people
Omicron detected in passenger returning from Saudi
SMEs urged to register for Job Retention Program
All systems go for Powerboat Princess’s Cup
Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time
Phuket marks 28 new COVID cases, one new death
British Airways suspends UK flights to Bangkok until Oct 2022
Omicron impacts tourist numbers
Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong
Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing
US Olympians to be briefed on Chinese law before Beijing Games
COP 26 debrief clarifies new climate goals
Riots continue at Krabi jail
Phuket marks 45 new COVID cases, one new death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Massive project now rubble, Casino project under consideration? || December 17

 

Phuket community
Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

Better Nature Protection? That's not going to happen in Thailand where money is valued over ev...(Read More)

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

@Nasa12 "Who is this Jane Seymour ?" Oh dear,in what cave do you live ? You use the inter...(Read More)

Jane Seymour heading to Phuket to support pandemic prevention

Who is this Jane Seymour ? Another “star“ that TAT have pay some million Bath and free holiday...(Read More)

Three-day food festival kicks off in Patong

@CaptainJack69 Not sure what your remark about the survival of Rawai or Nai Harn through the pand...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

@Phuket News One question for the article - If one from our family tests positive, are you sure tha...(Read More)

Omicron impacts tourist numbers

Well, it was a bit annoying to apply for the Thailand Pass and converting PDF's to JPEG's. B...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

Besides - I have chosen to buy a packaged journey and the company has guides in Phuket that can help...(Read More)

Phuket official explains procedure for tourists testing COVID positive on landing

Thank you so much for this article which clarified the process quite a lot. @Kurt - concerning ref...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Phuket’s dangerous taxi drivers? Send in the Army, every time

Fasinated, Boat Ave is the same. Best parking for taxi only. They have an area to sit and threaten y...(Read More)

The Peaks Residences reduced to rubble

Next please demolish Trisara, Landstate, Pullman, Le Colline, Andaman White, and all the others ment...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 