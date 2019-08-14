Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jamie’s Phuket: A visit to Doi Thepnimit temple

Jamie’s Phuket: A visit to Doi Thepnimit temple

I noticed a few photos appearing of a new temple under construction last year on the hillside above Patong Beach and had also seen the access road to this new temple being built next to the Chinese Shrine on top of Patong Hill.

ExploreTravel
By Jamie Monk

Saturday 17 August 2019, 10:00AM

Impressive views from Doi Thepnimit temple.

Impressive views from Doi Thepnimit temple.

A naga snaking around the temple.

A naga snaking around the temple.

Yaks guarding the entrance.

Yaks guarding the entrance.

The temple building is bright and colourful as it’s relatively new.

The temple building is bright and colourful as it’s relatively new.

Venturing inside.

Venturing inside.

« »

I followed that road many years ago when it was a small track, look­ing for views over Kathu or Patong. I’d not heard any official announcements about the opening of this temple, but I did see some signs up and lots of cars around the entrance to the access road last year, so on a recent sunny Sunday it was time to have a look…

Doi Thepnimit temple is not actu­ally a wat (so it’s not called Wat Doi Thepnimit). The wat is a larger temple that has state or royal endorsement. The Doi Thepnimit temple is a samnak song which is more like a monastery or meditation centre. These places may not have all the features of a larger wat. Doi Thepnimit has really just one large chedi with a great view, and on a lower level are buildings that look like accom­modation and dining areas for monks or people coming to study or meditate.

The road to reach Doi Thepnimit temple starts right next to the shrine on top of Patong Hill, between Patong and Phuket Town, the shrine where some people beep for good luck (style of beep­ing and number of beeps is up to you; I have a habit of four short beeps heading towards Patong and two short beeps heading home). It’s easier to turn left into this small side road if coming from Kathu (towards Patong) otherwise you’ll be turning right across the traffic.

The road is concrete and very steep in places. The temple is about 100 metres/330 foot higher than the road. It’s about a kilometre along this road and there are some views on the way looking through the trees across the hills and the Kathu area. Just before the temple there’s a right turn next to a golden Buddha statue and you drop down a little to reach the temple. There you get the best view. Quite impressive! And it was very quiet. There were just a few visitors when I arrived. I took a few photos from above and then drove down to park under a tree outside the temple.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The one temple building is a large chedi, not as huge as the chedi at Wat Chalong, but impressive and very bright and colourful as it’s relatively new. The entrance is guarded by two yaks (mythical giants, often seen at temples) and also by two nagas (seven-headed mythical snakes). Buddhist stories tell of the king of the naga sheltering Bud­dha from a storm by covering him with his seven heads, so you see the naga in pretty much all Buddhist temples too.

The two nagas at this temple are very large. The heads are at the front of the temple and the bodies undulate around both sides of the chedi and meet at the back where their tails entwine. The two snakes are each about 40m long. It’s an impressive piece of artwork.

If you want to step inside, shoes off please. I had a quick look inside the chedi. There were two people in silent prayer just inside so I switched my phone to silent mode before snapping a photo. Very glad to have made the ef­fort to visit.

Jamie Monk works at liveaboard dive specialists Sunrise Divers. For more information call: 084 626 4646 or visit: sunrise-divers.com. You can read more about Phuket on Jamie’s Phuket Blog – www.jamiesphuketblog.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Ladies first: Nominations open for third Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia
Feast on the Sun
Green Thoughts: More ornamental shrubs well worth cultivating
Saving the elephant
Some kind of monster
Justice for Molly: Heartbroken mother wins case against municipality after four-year fight
TAT announces five new national parks in Thailand
Chaîne des Rôtisseurs Phuket sample an afternoon at Taste Yamu
Unleashed: The human behaviours that cause dogs to bite and how to avoid them
The lure of the sea: Without lifeguards to back them up, red flags can be fatal
Birth of baby Dokmai marks continued success of Phuket’s Gibbon Rehabilitation Project
Sweet tooth: Thailand consumes over four times the recommended amount of sugar
Playing for laughs: Don’t miss live comedy at the Marriott on August 5
A night at L’Opera: Authentic Italian cuisine sings at Laguna
Rare photo captures sea lion falling into mouth of whale

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourist rescued from surf by Patong lifeguards

R2, how do you know what the life guards did and did not do? Were you there? Jeesh...,....(Read More)

Saving the elephant

How does the horse feel about having a steel bit forced into its mouth, tied up in leather straps, w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Click to end the outdated TM30

Re: "my Thai wife and her wonderful family", and you subject them to your constant dispara...(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Editor, please spare us from some of these incessant, non-sensical ramblings. That is the meaning of...(Read More)

Saving the elephant

I don't even use bits on my ponies so I can agree the west has a long way to go on, er reining ...(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

"Reg.:"What is their educational and experience back "round""[sic]You know ...(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Pascale, 2 types of air crafts is a suggestion. More types means less flexible cockpit crew planning...(Read More)

Smith's Ashes run-spree sparks Bradman comparisons

" let the one who has never sinned throw the first stone!" Mr Winfield, you must be a sain...(Read More)

Thai airways reports loss of 122% in Q2

Dek, your reaction doesn't make sense. Compare Thai Airways results with that of other asian and...(Read More)

New Phoenix owner aims to restore wreck, return it to the sea

It is shocking to read that: 1:There is a wall of thai bureaucracy to overcome. 2: It is proving v...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Laguna Golf Phuket - Children First Charity
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club and Pool Party
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 