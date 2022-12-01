Jai Dee Regatta challenged by light winds

SAILING: Even with less-than-ideal wind conditions, this year’s annual Jai Dee Regatta still made for a competitive and memorable sailing competition.

By Joanna Matlub

Thursday 1 December 2022, 02:00PM

Organised by the Phuket Yacht Club (PYC), the 3-day sailing event returned for the 4th year last weekend, with Monohull and multihull yachts racing around Chalong Bay and the surrounding islands to the south of Phuket from Saturday (Nov 26) to Monday (Nov 28).

Although light breezes limited the amount of racing which could take place, the minimum required number of races were in fact completed, thus thankfully meeting this year’s criteria.

On the first day of action on Saturday the decision was made to call the racing off due to the lack of wind. Some built up tension from the participants resulted as the anticipated racing had to be abandoned.

Things picked up on Sunday as the competitors managed to get some wind in their sails and squeeze in two races, officially marking the start of the Regatta competition.

The 3rd and final day of races took place on Monday where, despite challenges from only a very slight breeze being present, entrants managed to finish one race before the winds died out.

“The competitors made the most of the occasion by enjoying the camaraderie along with good food and music back at the Phuket Yacht Club,” commented Matt McGrath, PYC Race Director.

“Regardless of wind conditions, many old friends reunited and it was an occasion to celebrate,”

he added.

All Change

The multihulls saw some changes on the leader board, keeping a healthy competitive spirit going, with James Haste’s ‘Bonza’ securing a win on the final day. However, this was not enough to overcome Dan Fiddock’s ‘Saffron’ who had two 1st places on Race Day 2. George Edding’s ‘Blue Nose’ got a 2nd place on Sunday, but had to settle for 3rd overall behind ‘Bonza’.

In the monohull division Nils Dagenklow’s ‘Phoenix’ overcame Torben Christiansen’s ‘Kinnon’ to take the winning position after securing 3 wins across the 3 races, despite the challenging weather conditions.

Final Rankings:

Multihull Class Winner - Saffron (Dan Fiddock)

Monohull Class Winner - Phoenix (Nils Dagenklow)

For more information on upcoming raced and regattas from the, please visit the PYC events calendar page.