Jai Dee Regatta challenged by light winds

Jai Dee Regatta challenged by light winds

SAILING: Even with less-than-ideal wind conditions, this year’s annual Jai Dee Regatta still made for a competitive and memorable sailing competition.

Sailing
By Joanna Matlub

Thursday 1 December 2022, 02:00PM

Organised by the Phuket Yacht Club (PYC), the 3-day sailing event returned for the 4th year last weekend, with Monohull and multihull yachts racing around Chalong Bay and the surrounding islands to the south of Phuket from Saturday (Nov 26) to Monday (Nov 28).

Although light breezes limited the amount of racing which could take place, the minimum required number of races were in fact completed, thus thankfully meeting this year’s criteria.

On the first day of action on Saturday the decision was made to call the racing off due to the lack of wind. Some built up tension from the participants resulted as the anticipated racing had to be abandoned.

Things picked up on Sunday as the competitors managed to get some wind in their sails and squeeze in two races, officially marking the start of the Regatta competition.

The 3rd and final day of races took place on Monday where, despite challenges from only a very slight breeze being present, entrants managed to finish one race before the winds died out.

“The competitors made the most of the occasion by enjoying the camaraderie along with good food and music back at the Phuket Yacht Club,” commented Matt McGrath, PYC Race Director.

“Regardless of wind conditions, many old friends reunited and it was an occasion to celebrate,”

he added.

C and C Marine

All Change

The multihulls saw some changes on the leader board, keeping a healthy competitive spirit going, with James Haste’s ‘Bonza’ securing a win on the final day. However, this was not enough to overcome Dan Fiddock’s ‘Saffron’ who had two 1st places on Race Day 2. George Edding’s ‘Blue Nose’ got a 2nd place on Sunday, but had to settle for 3rd overall behind ‘Bonza’.

In the monohull division Nils Dagenklow’s ‘Phoenix’ overcame Torben Christiansen’s ‘Kinnon’ to take the winning position after securing 3 wins across the 3 races, despite the challenging weather conditions.

Final Rankings:

Multihull Class Winner - Saffron (Dan Fiddock)

Monohull Class Winner - Phoenix (Nils Dagenklow)

For more information on upcoming raced and regattas from the, please visit the PYC events calendar page.

Phuket community
China cities under heavy policing after protests

Is is by now clear that the Chinese vaccine Sinovac was a disaster for the chinese people. Well, to ...(Read More)

China cities under heavy policing after protests

Chinese don't have communism in their blood. With chairman Mao, who is responsible for the unnee...(Read More)

B170mn in Phuket businesses seized in Chinese triad crackdown

Nothing about Tuhao's wife, who is a serving police Colonel, being investigated though. Its not ...(Read More)

China cities under heavy policing after protests

Seems Xi Jinping & CCP can't control longer the chinese people anymore the way they want. Ma...(Read More)

Prab Road opens as ‘test phase’, to officially open Dec 5

is the Chalong /Patong road still been build too? yesterday i went there and seems not even one work...(Read More)

B6.6bn in relief aid for flood victims

Good to see government helping the victims of natural disasters. It goes without saying that this fu...(Read More)

Man angered by noise admits firing shots at school

What the hell is somebody this mentally unstable doing with three guns in his possession. And they w...(Read More)

Bid for more drinking hours fails

@christysweet: What?...(Read More)

Tourism recovery underway, says Phuket TAT chief

From Norway TUI have cancelled 21 of 23 flight to Phuket this high season. ...(Read More)

Nightclubs again seek extended opening hours

Why do many oppose longer Bangla hours. Or, selling land for new roads? Money. The money that others...(Read More)

 

