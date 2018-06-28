FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Jaguar, Land Rover launch in Phuket

PHUKET: Inchcape (Thailand) Co Ltd, the official importer and distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Thailand, in a joint project with Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, today (June 23) officially opened the Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio.

The Phuket News

Thursday 28 June 2018, 05:44PM

Inchcape (Thailand) Co Ltd, the official importer and distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Thailand, in a joint project with Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, today (June 23) officially opened the Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio today (June 23). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Inchcape (Thailand) Co Ltd, the official importer and distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Thailand, in a joint project with Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, today (June 23) officially opened the Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio today (June 23). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Inchcape (Thailand) and Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd teams at the launch today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Inchcape (Thailand) and Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd teams at the launch today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Piriya Tantipiriyakij (left), Managing Director of Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, and Charnchai Mahantakhun, Managing Director of Inchcape (Thailand). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

Piriya Tantipiriyakij (left), Managing Director of Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, and Charnchai Mahantakhun, Managing Director of Inchcape (Thailand). Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio officially opened today. Photo: Supplied

The new showroom and service centre, located on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada, near Mission Hospital, is expected to serve customers throughout Southern Thailand looking for premium vehicles with the latest technologies.

Inchcape (Thailand) Managing Director Charnchai Mahantakhun said, “The opening of the Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio is an important part in our offensive plan for 2018 by expanding our sales and after sales services to regional areas, and we decided to start in Phuket.

“We have strong cooperation from Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd that has vast experience in the automobile business and also high expertise in the southern region car market. This is the third Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Thailand.”

The first Jaguar Land Rover facility is located on Rama 4 Rd in Bangkok and consists of a new vehicle showroom, service centre, Jaguar Land Rover Approved Used Car showroom, as well as the headquarters of Inchcape Thailand.

The second facility was officially opened earlier this year at the Siam Paragon shopping mall, which has gained strong interest from family-type customers, noted a release announcing the Phuket launch today.

“Today we are proud to present the new third Jaguar Land Rover showroom and service centre located in Phuket and built with a unique ‘studio’ design concept,” Mr Charnchai said, adding that visitors to the showroom will be surprised by the “London Street” theme, with colourful flags and other iconic British decorations.

Vehicles to be displayed at the showroom will rotate on a regular basis, while popular and new models are offered for test drives to those who are interested in experiencing the driving performance of the vehicles before making a purchase decision.

Retail pricing and offers from Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio is similar to the other showrooms, which includes a “Five-year Worry-Free” warranty program, free five-year maintenance, and 24-hour emergency service for five years.

“There is a large number of Jaguar and Land Rover users in the southern region of Thailand and this is the reason that we have decided to open a showroom and service centre in Phuket. This allows us to serve these customers whether in terms of maintenance, repairs and spare parts,” Mr Charnchai said.

“The popularity of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in the southern region is very strong, right after Bangkok. At Inchcape Thailand, we have the determination to reach all target customers and a vision that goes I harmony with automotive lifestyle. That’s we why are confident that we are able to create a special experience for customers of premium vehicles. And with the rising demand in the regional markets, which can be seen from the increasing number of customers from the provinces, we decided to open showrooms and service centres in every major province in the country to serve that increasing demand,” he added.

Piriya Tantipiriyakij, Managing Director of Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, was proud to be involved in the launch.

“We have made this investment due to our confidence in the Jaguar Land Rover brand, which has enjoyed tremendous growth in both Thailand and global markets in recent years,” he said.

“The company has also been developing new technologies and launching new models to serve the demand of customers in a wide variety of segments.

“Another important factor is that Inchcape (Thailand) is a subsidiary of Inchcape Plc, which is a global auto retailing business with more than 170 years of international trading experience. This is an important part that helps strengthen and raise the potential of its business in Thailand.”

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio has a total area of 1,158sqm divided into the display zone for six vehicles and a customer zone serving English snacks and beverages. At the Jaguar Land Rover Collection Zone, customers can shop for their favourite genuine Jaguar Land Rover apparel and merchandise.

The service centre has four servicing bays with the highly-experienced team of mechanics trained by the authorised importer and distributor, the release issued today explained.

The centre also features the latest diagnostics equipment and tools, with genuine parts from Jaguar Land Rover. There is also an online database system linking the facility to the main service centre at the head office, giving customers the highest level of confidence.

“With the unique character of Jaguar Land Rover, the friendly service offered by the staff as well as a fully-integrated after-sales service centre, Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio will definitely become a popular choice for premium automobiles to the customers in the southern region of Thailand,” Mr Piriya said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand hits 34th in Global Real Estate Transparency rankings
Thailand set to fast-track Riviera Project
PATA, Skål International partner to promote the responsible development of travel and tourism
Airbnb pushes for Hotel Act rethink
International tourism arrivals hit 16.4mn
Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair kicks off
AccorHotels to launch Pullman Khao Lak Resort
Phuket’s B4bn The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay enjoying strong sales
Laguna Phuket holds anti-bribery, anti-corruption training
Thailand leads MICE surge
Phuket Developers gear up for PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2018
TAT highlights yachts at TTM+ media briefings
Myanmar Airlines suspends Phuket flights
Singha Estate acquires Outrigger Laguna Phuket, five other Outrigger properties
Growing trend of socially responsible investment

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Kantok Restaurant
The Boathouse Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Chattha
International Law office of Ake and Associates
HeadStart International School Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket

 