PHUKET: Inchcape (Thailand) Co Ltd, the official importer and distributor of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in Thailand, in a joint project with Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, today (June 23) officially opened the Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio.

Thursday 28 June 2018, 05:44PM

The Inchcape (Thailand) and Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd teams at the launch today. Photo: Chutharat Plerin

The new showroom and service centre, located on Thepkrasattri Rd in Rassada, near Mission Hospital, is expected to serve customers throughout Southern Thailand looking for premium vehicles with the latest technologies.

Inchcape (Thailand) Managing Director Charnchai Mahantakhun said, “The opening of the Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio is an important part in our offensive plan for 2018 by expanding our sales and after sales services to regional areas, and we decided to start in Phuket.

“We have strong cooperation from Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd that has vast experience in the automobile business and also high expertise in the southern region car market. This is the third Jaguar Land Rover showroom in Thailand.”

The first Jaguar Land Rover facility is located on Rama 4 Rd in Bangkok and consists of a new vehicle showroom, service centre, Jaguar Land Rover Approved Used Car showroom, as well as the headquarters of Inchcape Thailand.

The second facility was officially opened earlier this year at the Siam Paragon shopping mall, which has gained strong interest from family-type customers, noted a release announcing the Phuket launch today.

“Today we are proud to present the new third Jaguar Land Rover showroom and service centre located in Phuket and built with a unique ‘studio’ design concept,” Mr Charnchai said, adding that visitors to the showroom will be surprised by the “London Street” theme, with colourful flags and other iconic British decorations.

Vehicles to be displayed at the showroom will rotate on a regular basis, while popular and new models are offered for test drives to those who are interested in experiencing the driving performance of the vehicles before making a purchase decision.

Retail pricing and offers from Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio is similar to the other showrooms, which includes a “Five-year Worry-Free” warranty program, free five-year maintenance, and 24-hour emergency service for five years.

“There is a large number of Jaguar and Land Rover users in the southern region of Thailand and this is the reason that we have decided to open a showroom and service centre in Phuket. This allows us to serve these customers whether in terms of maintenance, repairs and spare parts,” Mr Charnchai said.

“The popularity of Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles in the southern region is very strong, right after Bangkok. At Inchcape Thailand, we have the determination to reach all target customers and a vision that goes I harmony with automotive lifestyle. That’s we why are confident that we are able to create a special experience for customers of premium vehicles. And with the rising demand in the regional markets, which can be seen from the increasing number of customers from the provinces, we decided to open showrooms and service centres in every major province in the country to serve that increasing demand,” he added.

Piriya Tantipiriyakij, Managing Director of Lifestyle Auto Co Ltd, was proud to be involved in the launch.

“We have made this investment due to our confidence in the Jaguar Land Rover brand, which has enjoyed tremendous growth in both Thailand and global markets in recent years,” he said.

“The company has also been developing new technologies and launching new models to serve the demand of customers in a wide variety of segments.

“Another important factor is that Inchcape (Thailand) is a subsidiary of Inchcape Plc, which is a global auto retailing business with more than 170 years of international trading experience. This is an important part that helps strengthen and raise the potential of its business in Thailand.”

The Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio has a total area of 1,158sqm divided into the display zone for six vehicles and a customer zone serving English snacks and beverages. At the Jaguar Land Rover Collection Zone, customers can shop for their favourite genuine Jaguar Land Rover apparel and merchandise.

The service centre has four servicing bays with the highly-experienced team of mechanics trained by the authorised importer and distributor, the release issued today explained.

The centre also features the latest diagnostics equipment and tools, with genuine parts from Jaguar Land Rover. There is also an online database system linking the facility to the main service centre at the head office, giving customers the highest level of confidence.

“With the unique character of Jaguar Land Rover, the friendly service offered by the staff as well as a fully-integrated after-sales service centre, Jaguar Land Rover Phuket Studio will definitely become a popular choice for premium automobiles to the customers in the southern region of Thailand,” Mr Piriya said.