The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Jab website opens for expats in Chiang Mai

Jab website opens for expats in Chiang Mai

THAILAND: A website for COVID-19 vaccination registration in Chiang Mai opened for foreigners yesterday (June 3), while vaccinations for migrant workers has kicked off in Phuket.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 June 2021, 09:44AM

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Photo: Bangkok Post.

Chiang Mai’s provincial permanent secretary, Kanok Sriwichainan, announced yesterday that foreigners, who haven’t registered for the COVID-19 vaccination via the Mor Prom app, can now register via the Kampang Wiang (Wall of Chiang Mai) website (https://wallofcm.chiangmaihealth.go.th/) and enter their passport number to book Sinovac or AstraZeneca vaccines.

Chiang Mai launched the website on Tuesday by initially only allowing Thais aged 18 and over to register for a vaccination by using their ID cards for verification. It was opened to foreigners yesterday.

For migrant workers, the provincial employment office will gather names from their employers.

“In the near future, people will be able to select their preferred vaccines. As their vaccination date nears, a notification will be sent to each person via SMS or they will be informed by nearby hospitals and Village Health Volunteers (VHV),” said Mr Kanok.

People listed by their agencies or organisations, or who registered via the Mor Prom app, Nakornping Hospital or via VHVs, will not have to register via the website again. Those who don’t have house registration in Chiang Mai can contact nearby hospitals for vaccinations.

The provincial public health office said that as of June 2 at least 70,844 people, or about 5.3% of the overall 1.32 million population, have been vaccinated, of whom 21,937 have already received their second jab.

So far, 264,203 people have reportedly registered for vaccinations in the province.

As of June 2, three new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the accumulative number to 4,096, of whom 3,987 had recovered.

In Phuket, Chalermpong Sukontapol, director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, said the province intended to inoculate more than 29,000 documented migrant workers this week to prevent the emergence of any new clusters that could threaten Phuket’s reopening to tourists on July 1.

As of June 1, 279,943 people - about 60% of the population - had received their first jab and 98,795 had received their second.

Meanwhile, 30,000 Sinovac doses and 3,600 from AstraZeneca were delivered to Phuket on Wednesday. The province is still waiting for a further 13,000 doses from Sinovac and 150,000 AstraZeneca to ensure more than 70% of the herd immunity target of the population is innoculated.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

CaptainJack69 | 04 June 2021 - 12:37:04 

Way to go Chiang Mai. Even if they're only taking registrations and not yet actually providing jabs, to acknowledge foreigners like this with no restrictions while only 5% of their population has had a jab shows infinitely more open-mindedness then Phuket.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tourism figure speaks out on lack of clarity for July 1 tourists
AstraZeneca delivers first doses of locally produced vaccine
Mass vaccination of working expats underway
Phuket marks one new COVID case, total reaches 671
Hong Kongers mourn Tiananmen dead under security law’s shadow
Myanmar worker found dead in pond
PM puts focus on tourism
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7? Fresh market closed in COVID-tracing || June 3
Phuket Town fresh market closed in COVID tracing
B5.3mn in drugs seized in Phuket bust
Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong
TAT Governor Yuthasak in Phuket, admits issues, confirms July 1 reopening
All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout
Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime
Thailand and US discuss COVID-19 vaccine cooperation

 

Phuket community
Emirates, Etihad confirm Phuket flights from July 1

Great news indeed. Phuket looks desolate, like a ghost town. They desperately need the return of tou...(Read More)

Jab website opens for expats in Chiang Mai

Way to go Chiang Mai. Even if they're only taking registrations and not yet actually providing j...(Read More)

PM puts focus on tourism

....Phuket reopening is a pure Phuket matter. 'De rest of the world' has no say in that. It ...(Read More)

PM puts focus on tourism

'Reopening' talks and realizing it are 2 different things. Government agencies appear not to...(Read More)

PM puts focus on tourism

Well a look at tv news in my country in Scandinavia last night, and Government say no travel to any ...(Read More)

PM puts focus on tourism

Spreading the misinformation a little further! Governor Yuthasak Supasorn doesn't even know ho...(Read More)

Patong thieves blame unemployment for turn to crime

@christysweet. Equal rights?? In Septic Tank land LOL. Tell that to all the persecuted blacks, Asian...(Read More)

All foreigners to get jab next week in national rollout

The website www.ThailandIntervac.com is for diplomatic staff only. It may help to check the site fi...(Read More)

Phuket AstraZeneca jabs to start June 7, assures Chalermpong

Kamalapete@ now is the Aussie vaccination effort going have they got into double figures yet a bette...(Read More)

Phuket Town fresh market closed in COVID tracing

Market in Wuhan, markets in Bangkok and other Thai towns. Now a market on Phuket. What make (wet-) ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Thanyapura
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
Property in Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket

 