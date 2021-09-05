The Phuket News
Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

BANGKOK: The Chinese embassy in Thailand says critics of the Chinese-made Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine are undermining Beijing’s good intentions of helping Thailand fight the outbreak.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 5 September 2021, 10:21AM

Photo: AFP

Photo: AFP

Writing on its Facebook account, the embassy said every dose of the COVID-19 vaccine which China has supplied to Thailand represents the friendship and sincerity which the Chinese government extends to the government and Thais in general.

The vaccine has been approved by the World Health Organization for emergency use and approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in Thailand, based on the results of the vaccine’s clinical trials, it said.

The developer of the Sinovac vaccine is studying new variants of the coronavirus and testing the vaccine on these mutated strains. It found the vaccine is effective in protecting against these strains as well, the embassy said.

It has also cited results of studies by the public health ministry of Chile and the Indonesian government in August which showed that Sinovac was 86% and 95% effective in those countries respectively in fighting mutated variants of the virus. This shows the Sinovac vaccine isn’t of low quality as claimed by some parties. “The Chinese embassy urges them to stop this serious wrongdoing (devaluing the Sinovac vaccine and misguiding the public about it),” the embassy said.

Thai Residential

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai had expressed concerns over false information cited by the opposition in the no-confidence debate to “misguide” the public about the Sinovac vaccine. He was worried it would shatter Thai-Chinese relations, said Tanee Sangrat, spokesman for the ministry.

The minister said the vaccine was being administered in 39 countries around the world. “Those attempts to devalue the vaccine for personal gains have dealt a blow to Thailand’s good relations with a good friend,” said Mr Don.

“Some of the information presented by the opposition about the quality of the Sinovac vaccine contained errors,” he added. The quality of the Sinovac vaccine was criticised when the opposition accused Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul of mismanaging vaccine procurements.

Kurt | 05 September 2021 - 12:27:18 

China at her best to govern province Thailand. How about this: Brazilian medicine supervisor Anvisa forbid the use of 12 million doses of Chinese CoronaVac, because it was not supervised produced and licensed by Chinese authorities. Another party of 9 million underway to Brazil. Wil not be used. Brazilian Officials want to go to China to supervise and check out vaccine production.

Espanol | 05 September 2021 - 12:01:46 

Chinese censorship.  
The Chinese think they can control information about China around the world.  
Well, it's not like that (yet).

Xi_Virus | 05 September 2021 - 11:49:41 

Xhina isn't a good friend, they just see an opportunity to sell their GARBAGE to Xhan-ZERO-xha & Co at an expensive price!

Good friend doesn't infect you with NASTY virus and then sell you GARBAGE vaccines with "xxXxx" side affects!

Xi_Virus | 05 September 2021 - 11:32:01 

The only xhinese product that has lasted over a year is the CCP Wuhan Virus. Congratulation to Xi who is striving to promote "made in xhina" GARBAGE!

Xi_Virus | 05 September 2021 - 11:29:11 

So finally Xhina has admitted that Xinocrap is govt (CCP) owned. Fact of matter is that all private companies in mainland xhina are CCP owned or have ties with govt. 

Xhinese products are nothing than GARBAGE, the world is aware of it. Thais are aware of it as well.

 

