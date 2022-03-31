BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has insisted he has tried his best during his time as the country’s leader and said he will respect the decision of voters if they don’t give him the chance to serve another term at the next election.

politicsCoronavirusCOVID-19RussianUkraine
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 31 March 2022, 07:35AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House mid this month. Photo: Government House photo

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks to reporters at Government House mid this month. Photo: Government House photo

“I am trying to do my job to the best of my ability. Despite criticism and insults against me, I hold no grudge against anyone,” Gen Prayut said at a media briefing at Government House yesterday (Mar 30).

“I cannot please everyone, but I have to act for the benefit of most people,” he said. “If I have a chance, I will carry on. If not, I will just go back home. That’s all.”

The prime minister also dismissed criticism that his visit to vendors at Talad Saphan Khao on Lan Luang Road in Dusit district on Tuesday was a disguised attempt to canvass for any particular candidate running in the Bangkok governor election, reports the Bangkok Post.

Prayut said he only wanted to visit people and offer them some moral support during this period of economic hardship.

“I told them I am doing all I can to help them. I know people are experiencing hardship and unhappiness. Therefore, as a prime minister, how can I be happy?” he said.

“I receive reports 24 hours every day. I also get information from social media. I know how people are suffering.

“The government is trying to tackle problems, though we may not yet achieve 100% of our goals and not everyone is satisfied with it. But we have to admit that the crisis is unprecedented,” Prayut said, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact of rising fuel prices due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“This must be taken into account and the government should be given fair treatment,” he said.

CBRE Phuket

Prayut said he will try to find time to visit more people and give them his support, regardless of whether they support him or not.

“I am not doing everything just for the sake of canvassing for votes,” he said.

The PM said he preferred making a visit without any prior announcement to avoid confrontation with any protest groups that might heckle him.

“Problems often arise if such a visit is declared in advance. Therefore, I have to find a chance to visit myself. But I also have to heed advice from officials responsible for security arrangements.”

Prayut also warned against any attempts to stir up political conflicts and said the government is duty-bound to maintain peace and order.

The prime minister said that projects initiated by the government are intended to respond to the needs of people regardless of which political party they support.

Prayut previously shrugged off poll results on potential candidates, by the National Institute of Development Administration released Sunday, that suggested his popularity was waning and insisted the government has fared well in running the country.

According to the poll, Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat outpolled Prayut - 13.42% to 12.67% - for the post of prime minister. Prayut’s popularity plummeted from the 16.9% received in December. However, a number larger than the two candidates’ scores combined, (27.62%) said none of the options presented were suitable for the post, the poll found.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 31 March 2022 - 10:42:59 

'Come on guys, I've done my best for the people but nasty people criticize me. ' What a sycophantic self-serving speech from someone who is all about himself and his cronies, not the people. The people need to voice their choice in a free and fair election, not some junta-rigged one.

Kurt | 31 March 2022 - 10:12:20 

Regardless (true?) efforts, generals are not the right material to run a country. They are brought up in a job what aims different. The sad thing with generals who unlawful get in power ( coups) is they don't know what they don't know to run a country.( Not only in Thailand).

Nasa12 | 31 March 2022 - 10:11:16 

When your best is not good enough it's time to go don't you think.

JohnC | 31 March 2022 - 09:22:48 

Yes, he did his best. His best to enrich himself to the detriment of all Thai people. When will an honest politician stand up and be counted in this country. Does such a thing actually exist? He is no better than that criminal Taksin was.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Winners of Phuket Red Cross fair lucky draw announced
Phuket Bike Week is back
Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket
Phuket marks 220 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Fighting rages in Ukraine, US says Putin being ‘misled’
Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist missing after rafting accident, No Songkran water fights || March 30
Russian foreign minister hails China as part of emerging ‘just world order’
Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident
Scepticism greets Russian pledge to deescalate around Kyiv
No water fights in capital
SCB sees stagflation for Thailand economy
Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal teen racing crash on Phuket pier, Hopes for stable Phuket power supply || March 29
Army TV channel director replaced over Russia-Ukraine war coverage

 

Phuket community
Probe launched into Phuket police prostitution extortion

The Thalang police Chief has been ordered to investigate a Thalang policeman working for him.....I&#...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

'Come on guys, I've done my best for the people but nasty people criticize me. ' What a ...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

Why are Maj Gens conducting 'raids that a Sgt could do? Must me all about the photo op. Can one ...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

A deputy Minister ( general?) plus 2 generals. ..Evidence has been found!... hahaha, one must be s...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

Regardless (true?) efforts, generals are not the right material to run a country. They are brought u...(Read More)

I’ve done my best, says Prayut

When your best is not good enough it's time to go don't you think....(Read More)

Plans to tackle wild fires and dust pollution

A new committee, a new 'response plan'? How much get committee members paid for these non co...(Read More)

Blue Dragon lottery network raids reach Phuket

It’s funny to se how Tesco Lotus, Makro, PTT gas station +++ rents out space to these "mafia&...(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

Such a rubber dinghy has no facility/bottom construction to tie up to bottom....(Read More)

Iranian tourist missing, feared dead, after Phang Nga rafting accident

The Thai tourist sector doesn't work with "Safety First". It works with "The Tha...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design

 