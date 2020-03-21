Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Italy virus toll tops 4,000, New York joins California in lockdown

Italy virus toll tops 4,000, New York joins California in lockdown

WORLD: The grim toll of coronavirus deaths in Italy, the world’s worst-hit nation, surged past 4,000 yesterday (Mar 20) as New York and other US states joined California in ordering a lockdown to try to bring the pandemic under control.

CoronavirusCOVID-19deathhealth
By AFP

Saturday 21 March 2020, 10:13AM

California has told its 40 million residents to stay at home. Photo: AFP

California has told its 40 million residents to stay at home. Photo: AFP

While new infections were being detected around the globe, the World Health Organization said the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the pandemic began in December, offered a glimmer of “hope for the rest of the world”, with no fresh cases reported.

As Italy reeled from its worst single-day toll with more than 600 deaths, worldwide fatalities swept past 11,000, with the number of infected people topping 275,000.

Governments and central banks continued meanwhile to throw huge sums of money into the economic battle, hoping that a deep global recession could somehow be dodged.

US President Donald Trump applauded decisions by the governors of New York and California to order residents to stay home but said he did not think a nationwide lockdown was needed.

“Those are really two hotbeds,” Trump said.

“I don’t think we’ll ever find (a US-wide lockdown) necessary,” he said, adding that the United States was “winning” the war against the virus.

Shortly after Trump spoke, the governor of Illinois ordered residents of the midwestern state to stay at home and the governor of Connecticut did the same.

The stay-at-home orders put the three most populous cities in the United States - New York, Los Angeles and Chicago - under lockdown.

Britain, falling in line with its neighbors in the European Union, also announced tougher restrictions, telling pubs, restaurants and theaters to close and promising to help cover the wages of affected workers.

Italy reported its worst single day, adding another 627 fatalities and taking its reported total to 4,032 despite government efforts to stem the spread.

The nation of 60 million now accounts for 36 percent of the world’s coronavirus deaths and its death rate of 8.6% among those registered with infections is significantly higher than in most other countries.

France yesterday reported 78 more deaths over the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll there to 450.

Hope’

In encouraging news, Wuhan reported no new cases in 24 hours.

“Wuhan provides hope for the rest of the world that even the most severe situation can be turned around”, said World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Hours earlier, California, which has over 1,000 cases and 19 deaths, told its 40 million residents to stay at home.

New York state, which has reported over 7,000 cases and 39 deaths, followed suit on yesterday morning, ordering its nearly 20 million residents to do the same from tomorrow evening.

“We’re all in quarantine now,” New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Trump also announced yesterday that the US and Mexico have agreed to restrict non-essential travel across their border beginning today (Mar 21).

Thai Residential

He said the move, similar to one already announced with Canada, was necessary to prevent the “spread the infection to our border agents, migrants, and to the public at large.”

Meanwhile a staffer in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence, the pointman for Washington’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, tested positive for the illness

Across Europe, governments continued to rigorously enforce lockdown measures as the continent’s most celebrated boulevards and squares remained silent and empty even as warmer spring weather arrived.

France, Italy, Spain and other European countries have told people to stay at home, threatening fines in some cases, and Bavaria became the first region in Germany to order a lockdown.

Idiots’

France said more than 4,000 people were fined on the first day of its confinement and ministers described those breaking the rules as “idiots”.

The strict measures follow the template set by China, as a lockdown imposed in Hubei province where the virus first emerged appeared to have paid off.

China’s death count was steady at 3,248, according to an AFP tally.

Europe now accounts for more than half of the world’s fatalities linked to COVID-19.

Accurate figures are difficult to come by, however, as many of those who die suffer from other illnesses and infection rates are uncertain because of a lack of testing in many countries.

The shadow of the virus is lengthening across Africa and the Middle East too.

Gabon confirmed sub-Saharan Africa’s second known death, with reported cases across Africa standing at more than 900 and rising fast.

In Iran, both supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani promised the country would overcome the outbreak - but still refused to join the rest of the world in imposing heavy restrictions.

In Latin America, Cuba and Bolivia both announced they were closing their borders.

The pandemic has sparked fears of a global recession, battering the world’s stock markets and prompting governments to push huge spending plans to limit the damage.

The central banks of the United States, Japan, Britain, Canada and Switzerland joined forces yesterday in a new bid to keep money pumping through the world economy.

In the United States, senators began negotiations over a $1 trillion emergency stimulus package to help Americans ravaged by the virus outbreak.

The US package - coupled with a European Central Bank plan to buy 750 billion euros in bonds - saw stock markets across Asia and Europe rebound in Friday trading, but Wall Street finished sharply lower.

The global sporting calendar, shredded by the pandemic, still has one major event coming up that has not yet been called off - the Olympic Games, set to take place in Japan in the summer.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Phuket
Huge fire damages 40 rai in Cherng Talay
Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide
Thai Lion Air cancels flights
Government asks people to stay home
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Officials finally admit Phuket coronavirus infections! Patong losing B100mn daily? || March 20
Phuket Town laundrette robber chased down by 56-year-old man
Armed drug suspects arrested in Pa Khlok
Phuket teens arrested for stealing motorbike from police station
DDC Chief reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, Thailand total reaches 322
Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket
Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand
Police hunt ‘savings pool’ fraudster
Help for salaried workers sought
Health certificates required of all visitors

 

Phuket community
Two-week entertainment closures to go nationwide

Except at Phuket Fantasea apparently!!!...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Only 5? multiply that by at least 100, these liars think we are as stupid as they are. Are there nig...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

It has been proven worldwide, transparency/openness by Governments are key factors to get inhabitant...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

I wonder if the warmth in the tropics is a factor in it not spreading more? I think indoor heatin...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Dang. * lots.. ( give us back edit function, please)...(Read More)

Officials announce full list of entry requirements

Foot, that is BS. Many, many of all ages are at risk- diabetes is a big factor. People who are deal...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration extends permits to stay for foreigners stuck in Thailand

If both people are wearing masks, exchange of droplets is far less. It's a sensible precaution...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

What is th eincubation period for the test to be reliable? 2 weeks? More ? Do we know? Unforgivabl...(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Yesterday someone told me they had "heard" 6 people were being treated in Patong hospital....(Read More)

Governor admits Danish family with COVID under treatment in Phuket

Alright people, calm down. We don't know the time frame here. This family might have only just p...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Singha
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Sea Bees

 