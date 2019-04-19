THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Italians, boat crew and guide all arrested for fishing in national park

PHUKET: Two Italian men in the 70s along with their guide and boat crew have been taken into custody for fishing within the national park at the Similan Islands.

By The Phuket News

Friday 19 April 2019, 06:16PM

The speedboat was found on the east side of Huyong Island with one person fishing and a haul of 46.5kg already landed on board. Photo: DNP

All 46.5kg of fish were seized. Photo: DNP

All six men, including the two Italians in their 70s, were taken to Khuraburi Police Station in Phang Nga. Photo: DNP

All 46.5kg of fish were seized. Photo: DNP

All 46.5kg of fish seized was disposed of in a hole in the ground. Photo: DNP

Ruamsil Manajonprasert, Chief of the Mu Ko Similan National Park, and officers were informed of people fishing in the waters off Huyong Island on Wednesday (Apr 17), and moved quickly to intervene.

The officers arrived at the east side of island to find the speedboat Nicola with person on the boat fishing.

On the boat the officers found boat captain Sansern Klasuek and Phuket tour and fishing guide Prasert Kuansamrong, both 35, along with boat mechanic Wichart Damyot, Thai, 52, and Myanmar national crewman Ten Si Tu, 27.

Also on board were Italian nationals Claudio Bonfatti and Mario Vincenzo Biccai, both 70 years old.

Already landed on board were 115 fish, including needlefish, barracuda, northern bluefin tuna and shovelhead catfishes, among others.

Officers noted the haul weighed 46.5kg and was estimated to be worth B9,300.

The park officers then declared the speedboat and all objects on board, including 25 fishing rods, four fishing rods without reels and two ice boxes – altogether deemed to be worth B2,107,400 – as evidence seized pending charges for fishing in the national park.

All six men were taken to Kuraburi Police Station in Phang Nga for further questioning.

However, attempts by The Phuket News today to confirm which of the six persons were to face which charges went unanswered.

Meanwhile, the speedboat and all items seized will remain impounded by Similan National Park while the charges are being filed, park officials noted.

However, all 46.5kg of the fish caught were disposed of in a hole in the ground yesterday (Apr 18), park officials explained.

 

 

