Italian tourist injured as motorbike rams 7-Eleven

PHUKET: An Italian tourist luckily escaped serious injury after the motorbike she was sitting on rammed through a glass pane at a petrol station 7-Eleven in Chalong last night (June 9).

Sunday 10 June 2018, 01:51PM

The motorbike stopped short of entering the 7-Eleven. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Italian tourist 23-year-old Citracca Ludovica escaped with minor injuries. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman, 23-year-old Citracca Ludovica from the Marche Region in Italy, suffered only minor cuts to her right leg.

Police were called to the PTT petrol station on Chao Fa West Rd at 10:15pm.

At the scene, officers led by Capt Somkiat Sarasit of the Chalong Police found a blue Honda Click motorbike with a red license plate parked halfway through a shattered glass pane beside the 7-Eleven front door, with shattered glass scattered on the ground.

Ms Ludovica told police that she had come to the store with a friend to buy some items.

Her friend was driving the motorbike and pulled up in front of the store. He dismounted the motorbike and entered the shop while leaving the engine running.

Ms Ludovica remained seated on the bike, which then proceeded across the footpath and into the shopfront glass.

After Ms Ludovica was treated at the scene for her injuries, she and her friend were taken to Chalong Police Station to negotiate the damages to be paid for the breakages.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 12 June 2018 - 19:28:01 

A motorbike crashes into a 7-Eleven and the "one"comes up with his weekly reminder of opening times from some bars on Patak Road!By now every reader here should know that! Good to see that the police isn't that strict.Actually they should allow them to stay open till 06.00 AM,that would be smart 6,0 !

Kurt | 12 June 2018 - 08:46:31 

Taken to  Chalong Police station for negotiating? No way, they were take to station for experience a 'ride'.
It is not a police job to do this, if they do than it is to 'serve' themselves kick backs. No insurances both parties?
Same as Chalong Patak Road were the bars are open till after 04:00 AM, with a lot of noise pollution, can be heard in police station, night after night.

GregoryJCS | 11 June 2018 - 20:43:27 

So now Thai motorbikes take off by themselves!

Nasa12 | 11 June 2018 - 09:16:07 

Good ide to have drive in on 7/11

