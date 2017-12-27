The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Italian tourist, 59, dies in motorbike fall at Big Buddha viewpoint

PHUKET: Italian tourist Giovanni Spatafora, 59, has died from severe head injuries after falling off a motorbike he was a passenger on while descending the steep hill from the Big Buddha viewpoint on Sunday (Dec 24), Chalong Police have confirmed.

Wednesday 27 December 2017, 07:19PM

Rescue workers attend to Mr Spatafora at the scene of the accident. Photo: Chalong Police
Rescue workers attend to Mr Spatafora at the scene of the accident. Photo: Chalong Police

Mr Spatafora suffered severe head injuries when his head struck a small concrete pole hidden among tall grass by the roadside, explained Lt Chanat Hongsitthichaikul of the Chalong Police.

Mr Spatafora was a passenger on the motorbike and not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, Lt Chanat confirmed.

The motorbike was driven by a Thai woman, who Lt Chanat declined to identify. Reports in the Italian media note that Mr Spatafora was travelling on a motorbike taxi at the time of the accident. (See story here.)

“I received a report of the motorbike accident at 6pm,” Lt Chanat told The Phuket News today (Dec 27).

C and C Marine

“The man (Mr Spatafora) passed away at Vachira Phuket Hospital at about 7pm that night,” he said.

Mr Spatafora’s body remains at Vachira Phuket Hospital, in Phuket Town, Lt Chanat said this afternoon.

“I am compiling the report to send to the Italian consul (in Phuket) now,” he said.

 

 
