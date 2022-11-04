British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Italian Restaurant La Gritta Welcomes Giordano Roscini as New Chef

Italian Restaurant La Gritta Welcomes Giordano Roscini as New Chef

Anyone who witnessed the growth of Italian cuisine in Phuket during the 2010s would remember the iconic restaurant La Gritta and its authentic cuisine, traditional menus, personalised service and friendliness touched diners’ hearts.


By Advertorial

Sunday 6 November 2022, 02:00PM

Giordano Roscini - Chef de cuisine of La Gritta.

Giordano Roscini - Chef de cuisine of La Gritta.

Giordano Roscini, 40, formerly in charge of Alberto’s Pizzeria & Trattoria in Bangkok, is the new Chef de Cuisine of La Gritta at Amari Phuket. Roscini is a native of Amelia, Umbria – one of the most ancient towns in central Italy famed for its rolling green mountains, hearty food and robust beverages.

Roscini will introduce new menus and elevate La Gritta’s traditional cuisine with modern culinary techniques honed from his years at the one Michelin star Casa Batavia in London. He’s well-versed in picking the freshest and seasonal ingredients for special menus and sticks to his farm-to-table traditions gleaned from his formative years working in Umbria’s farm hotels.

“I’m looking to bring high-quality ingredients to create menus from many regions. I will focus on unique and authentic recipes, such as introducing the region of Sicilia because the food there is a little different from all the other parts of Italy,” Roscini said. “In Italy, the best cold cuts and cheeses are there – all with a variety. I will bring them from Italy to share with all my guests.”

Roscini has been cooking since age ten. He found his passion for food when he started to cook for himself. At age 15, his culinary career took off after successfully running the culinary options for the Anita Hotel and the upmarket agriculturist restaurant at Agriturismo Piana Dele Selve Resort in Umbria.

“As an Italian, my favourite dish is fresh, homemade pasta,” Roscini reminisces. “We have many kinds: dried, fresh or baked. We can make a full meal. Normally in Italy, lunchtime is a pasta meal. Our people like it because it’s not too early but provide a fulfilling feeling and energy.”

For the past 20 years, Roscini has been working in Thailand and moving to Phuket was happenstance – an unplanned move that had unexpected but pleasant ramifications for his lifelong culinary journey.

CBRE Phuket

“I chose to move to Thailand because my older brother was already working in Thailand,” Roscini said. “He was a Food and Beverage Manager, and I joined him to lead the culinary team in an upscale Italian restaurant he opened.”

Roscini feels like he’s a part of Phuket. The island’s paradise setting, he said, inspires the food he cooks at La Gritta. “We have a fantastic restaurant with a beautiful view. The food must also be beautiful, authentic, and prepared. Guests can expect to feel like they’re in Italy and forget they are in Phuket. I will recreate the perfect dining atmosphere and flavours following Italy’s traditions.”

La Gritta is one of Phuket’s most romantic Italian restaurants, featuring authentic Italian cuisine inspired by homemade recipes from all regions of Italy – from the ancient town of Umbria to eclectic Sicily. Savour quality ingredients from local and Italian farms and ocean-to-table producers.

This traditional restaurant serves Italian specialities, gourmet pizzas, pasta and delectable desserts. The iconic dining destination offers informal, personalised service to ensure a memorable experience amid sunset views over Patong Bay.

A true journey for the senses continues with the secluded La Gritta Bar, an upscale bar famed for picturesque views of Patong Bay, enticing guests with authentic, Italian inspired handcrafted beverages and a discerning Italian beverage list. Look forward to an evening of gorgeous sunsets while sipping drinks made from quality ingredients to capture Italy’s essence.

Contact Details: Tel: (0) 7634 0112. Wesbite: www.lagritta.com. Email: lagritta@amari.com 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The Power of Collective Action
‘Bros’ gives romantic comedy a new view
Phuket’s ‘Seeds of Change’ finds a new home
Poor face challenges as living costs rise
Hocus Pocus 2: Halloween without the horror
Soi Dog Foundation delivers over 210 tons of food relief to animals in flood-hit provinces
Green Thoughts: Scraping the barrel ‒ A cautionary tale for our times
Sustainably Yours: Your part in climate change
A Meal With... the Inspiration Tina Hall
‘Black Adam’ steals the limelight
Is ‘Halloween’ over?
Working towards a ‘Plastic Free Phuket’
[VIDEO] Sumalee Boxing Gym || Phuket: You Should Go There #11
How’s your mental health?
‘Ticket to Paradise’ putting fun back into cinema

 

Phuket community
Patong Hill road safe despite rain, expert assures

it is safe until is not anymore... wtf...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged for drugs, carrying weapons

pls let us know what will happen to this diligent gang members asap... few weeks of licence suspensi...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

If Phuket really has the cultivated name of being the least corrupted province of all Thai provinces...(Read More)

The Power of Collective Action

What a great initiative by LWPF. Respect ! And now compare them with those armchair trolls on here w...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

Being the 'least corrupt' Province is not really something to crow about tbh....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

This family has never done anything for the 'good of the community'. They are just intereste...(Read More)

OTOP Market for Loy Krathong underway

What, Where, When? These 3 questions must be answered when featuring an event. No opening/closing ti...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Money Road

this article nailed perfectly.. wonder who will be there for the opening picture? will the clown Nar...(Read More)

Three dead, two injured in Rawai accident

you want a policy against farangs renting big bike - but how about a policy Thais dont do crazy u-tu...(Read More)

Public invited to donate for alternative Kathu-Patong road

@Tompa52, let us not talk about a not started tunnel project. First things first. Finish repairs Ka...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
Brightview Center

 