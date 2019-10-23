Italian arrested after ecstasy found in noodles mailed from Europe

SURAT THANI: An Italian man has been arrested and methamphetamine powder seized from his house on Koh Pha-ngan after 500 ecstasy pills were found hidden in packets of instant noodles sent to him from the Netherlands.

drugscrimeimmigrationpolice

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 23 October 2019, 04:09PM

The Italian suspect lived in this house with his Thai wife and their young daughter. Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

Police find methamphetamine powder in an almonds tin during a search of the house on Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani. Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

A packet of instant noodles, with a plastic bag containing 500 ecstasy pills, sent from the Netherlands to an Italian man living on Koh Pha-ngan in Surat Thani province. Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

Ecstasy pills were hidden in these instant noodles sent from the Netherlands to the Italian suspect in Surat Thani. Photo: Supapong Chaolan / Bangkok Post

Pol Col Suparuek Phankosol, Superintendent of the Surat Thani Immigration Office, said today (Oct 23) that customs officials inspected a parcel at the Bangkok Mail Centre on Oct 21.

It was sent from the Netherlands to a person in Koh Pha-ngan District of Surat Thani. An inspection found 500 pink ecstasy pills, weighing about 205 grammes, hidden inside packets of instant noodles.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of the addressee, Naomi Cometto, on Koh Pha-ngan.

Police went to Koh Pha-ngan and found an Italian man, 39, staying at the house with his Thai wife and their 5-year-old daughter.

Col Suparuek said a search of the house found 15.77 grammes of methamphetamine powder in a can labelled almonds hidden on the ground floor of the raised house, and some used syringes.

During interrogation, the Italian suspect said he and his family had lived on Koh Pha-ngan for two years. He did not work, and liked to go to the parties held on the island. He received financial support from relatives in Italy, who gave him B25,000 a month.

His Thai wife earned a living by selling goods online and at a weekend market.

He allegedly admitted buying the methamphetamine powder from a French man identified only as Francis at a party on Koh Pha-ngan, and that he took some of the drug a week ago by heating it in a microwave and then inhaling it.

He was handed over to Koh Pha-ngan police on a charge of having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell.

Read original story here.