Pol Col Suparuek Phankosol, Superintendent of the Surat Thani Immigration Office, said today (Oct 23) that customs officials inspected a parcel at the Bangkok Mail Centre on Oct 21.
It was sent from the Netherlands to a person in Koh Pha-ngan District of Surat Thani. An inspection found 500 pink ecstasy pills, weighing about 205 grammes, hidden inside packets of instant noodles.
Investigators obtained a search warrant for the home of the addressee, Naomi Cometto, on Koh Pha-ngan.
Police went to Koh Pha-ngan and found an Italian man, 39, staying at the house with his Thai wife and their 5-year-old daughter.
Col Suparuek said a search of the house found 15.77 grammes of methamphetamine powder in a can labelled almonds hidden on the ground floor of the raised house, and some used syringes.
During interrogation, the Italian suspect said he and his family had lived on Koh Pha-ngan for two years. He did not work, and liked to go to the parties held on the island. He received financial support from relatives in Italy, who gave him B25,000 a month.
His Thai wife earned a living by selling goods online and at a weekend market.
He allegedly admitted buying the methamphetamine powder from a French man identified only as Francis at a party on Koh Pha-ngan, and that he took some of the drug a week ago by heating it in a microwave and then inhaling it.
He was handed over to Koh Pha-ngan police on a charge of having illicit drugs in his possession with intent to sell.
