Ital-Thai boss Premchai begins court fight in black leopard case

KANCHANABURI: Construction tycoon Premchai Karnasuta remained tight-lipped before the media as his turn came to testify in the alleged black leopard poaching case yesterday (Dec 19).

Thursday 20 December 2018, 08:59AM

Italian-Thai Development boss Premchai Karnasuta leaves the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court in Kanchanaburi province for a lunch break after beginning to testify in the black leopard poaching case yesterday (Dec 19). Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen / Bangkok Post

Italian-Thai Development boss Premchai Karnasuta leaves the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court in Kanchanaburi province for a lunch break after beginning to testify in the black leopard poaching case yesterday (Dec 19). Photo: Piyarat Chongcharoen / Bangkok Post

The Italian-Thai Development kingpin and three other defendants were at the Thong Pha Phum Provincial Court to start their defence.

The three other suspects are Yong Dodkhruea, Nathee Riamsaen and Thanee Thummat.

Public prosecutors have rested their case, and the court in Kanchanaburi province is now hearing the accused counter the allegations.

The Office of Public Prosecution Region 7 in April decided to press six charges against the four but dropped another five.

The six allegations are carrying firearms in public without permission, colluding to hunt wildlife in a wildlife sanctuary without permission, hunting protected wildlife without permission, possessing protected wildlife carcasses without permission, concealing wildlife carcasses obtained illegally and collecting wildlife items in a national forest reserve without permission.

All four were arrested by park officials on Feb 4 at the Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary in the province’s Thong Pha Phum district. Firearms and the carcasses of protected animals were found at the scene.

Mr Premchai refused to talk to the press corps waiting for him at the courthouse. Witoon Yaemprai, a lawyer speaking on his behalf, said during a break that the testimony was continuing.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

