THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

‘It wasn’t easy’: Sarri relief as Chelsea book Europa final clash with Arsenal

LONDON: Maurizio Sarri admitted Chelsea rode their luck to reach the Europa League final as Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty heroics clinched a dramatic 4-3 shoot-out win against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday (May 9).

Football
By AFP

Friday 10 May 2019, 09:30AM

Chelsea are through to the Europa League final thanks to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty heroics. Photo: AFP

Chelsea are through to the Europa League final thanks to Kepa Arrizabalaga’s penalty heroics. Photo: AFP

Sarri’s side will face London rivals Arsenal in an all-Premier League final in Baku on May 29 as for the first time all four finalists in the Champions and Europa League come from England.

Chelsea took the lead in the semi-final second leg thanks to Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s first half strike at Stamford Bridge.

But Luka Jovic equalised soon after the interval as a tense clash finished 1-1 after extra time and 2-2 on aggregate.

Cesar Azpilicueta’s penalty was saved by Kevin Trapp in the shoot-out, but Kepa kept out Martin Hinteregger’s effort and then turned away Goncalo Paciencia before Eden Hazard slotted home the decisive kick to spark wild celebrations.

It was a sweet moment of redemption for Kepa after he was widely criticised for his astonishing mutiny in the League Cup final against Manchester City when he refused to be substituted before the Blues lost on penalties.

A relieved Sarri conceded Chelsea found it hard to control the game and needed some good fortune to avoid a shock exit.

We played a very good first half. Then in the first part of the second half, we went in trouble. We were passive in the defensive phase, so we conceded the goal, 10 minutes of panic,” he said.

In extra-time we were really tired. After 60 matches to play 120 minutes it’s really very difficult.

There is no preparation for penalties because you can kick very well in the training ground but then the pressure is different.

We have to recover energy because we are really very tired.”

Hazard also relished his crucial contribution in what could be his last kick at the Bridge amid rumours of a close-season move to Real Madrid.

I am only thinking to win something for this club,” said Hazard when asked if the final will be his last game for the club.

Zest Real Estate

If it is my last game I will try to do everything. In my mind I don’t know yet.”

Having already qualified for next season’s Champions League when they guaranteed a top-four finish in the Premier League last weekend, Chelsea can bring an uplifting end to Sarri’s troubled first season by winning the Europa League.

Former Napoli boss Sarri this week claimed Chelsea “deserve” to win a trophy this season and the Italian is now one victory away from the first major prize of his managerial career.

However, Sarri is not happy that Chelsea will play a friendly in the United States against New England Revolution next week.

Now we need to rest. Unfortunately we have to go play in the United States because I think in this moment we need to rest then we have 10 days to prepare the final,” Sarri said.

Inevitably, Hazard was the catalyst for Chelsea’s 28th minute opener as he twisted and turned to find just enough space for a perfectly-weighted pass to Loftus-Cheek.

Hazard’s vision and execution completely flummoxed the Frankfurt defence, leaving Loftus-Cheek with plenty of time to guide a cool low finish into the far corner for his 10th goal of the season.

But Chelsea couldn’t turn their first half superiority into further goals and a fatal loss of concentration allowed Frankfurt to equalise in the 49th minute.

Jovic had scored Frankfurt’s goal in the first leg and the 21-year-old Serb showed why he is being linked to Real Madrid with another predatory finish.

Chesting the ball down to Mijat Gacinovic, Jovic easily eluded the dozing Luiz as he ran onto the return pass and calmly steered in his 10th Europa League goal this season.

Still lacking any rhythm in extra-time, Chelsea needed an agile goalline clearance from Luiz to stop Sebastien Haller’s shot before the Frankfurt forward was denied again by Davide Zappacosta’s header off the line.

Azpilicueta thought he’d won it for Chelsea in the closing minutes when he bundled home after Trapp dropped Hazard’s cross, but the goal was controversially disallowed for the Spaniard’s challenge on the keeper, setting the stage for Kepa and Hazard to see the Blues through to Baku.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Lucas hat-trick takes heroic Spurs to all-English Champions League final
Liverpool ‘giants’ stun Barca to make Champions League final
Captain Kompany keeps Man City on course for Premier League title
The King of Sports
Klopp hails ‘unstoppable’ Messi after Barca star shines in CL semi
Emery ‘proud’ despite huge Arsenal defeat
Man City move to top as United suffer more misery
Eriksen late show keeps Spurs on course for top four finish
Chelsea up to fourth after frustrating Burnley draw
Spurs survive seven-goal thriller to end Man City’s quadruple quest
Phuket boys dominate at Southern tournament
Phuket attracts international football teams
College dreams come true for three Phuket athletes
How will Brexit hurt the Premier League?
BISP launches 3-on-3 indoor soccer league

 

Phuket community
Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

To report a case is one thing,to follow up could be a real problem for the investigator and family. ...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

On photo: And there is the chinese tourist standing, with luggage for 2. Welcome on Phuket island we...(Read More)

Chinese tourists escape serious injury in van, pickup collision

Wow...the only thing shocking about this is that it has been a few days since a minivan almost kille...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Totally understand why they are under lock and key. It's not like they poured gasoline on their...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Taxi drivers kill people and are still working having not been charged yet but catch some fish and s...(Read More)

Six arrested with drugs and firearms in Phuket

Well done. Too bad the RTP's traffic enforcement arm can't be as active and effective as th...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Tour guide was not working as tour guide ( 'believed' by RTP). Will not be charged for that....(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

There are plenty of laws already in place in Thailand, The problem is with enforcement. RTP are path...(Read More)

Dogs with jobs: The difference between emotional support, therapy and service dogs

ALL pets (especially dogs) are emotional support animals. That's the whole point of having a pet...(Read More)

Govt to adopt ‘tough’ points-based driving penalties

Well it would be nice. In reality though it needs to be implemented and enforced. Japan has a huge n...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
La Boucherie

 