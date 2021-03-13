BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

It’s just the boxing ticket for foreigners

It’s just the boxing ticket for foreigners

MUAY THAI: The army has announced it will only sell tickets for bouts at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium to foreigners, saying the move will curb the activities of local gamblers.

Muay-Thai
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 13 March 2021, 11:39AM

Fighters at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium Photo: AFP.

Fighters at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium Photo: AFP.

“The tickets would also be sold to foreign tourists to stimulate tourism and also encourage visitors learn Muay Thai after the COVID-19 emergency is over,” army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae said yesterday (Mar 12) after a Thai Royal Armed Forces meeting.

He said the move is part of the army’s attempt to “rebrand” the the 64-year-old boxing stadium, which has long been associated with gambling.

Selling tickets to foreigners only would end ringside gambling, he said.

The name of the stadium is also being changed to the Royal Thai Army Sports Centre (Muay Thai Lumpinee), with the first bouts due to take place today.

Other activities that take place at the sports complex will also be accessible to the general public, not only army personnel, Gen Narongphan said.

Lean On Me Live Fest

He also said the army plans to change the way the boxing venue is managed by having a new committee run the stadium.

“Its members won’t be from the Army Welfare Department. We will have knowledgeable and expert people running this stadium,” he said.

Founded 64 years ago by Field Marshal Praphas Charusathien, the boxing stadium has been under the wing of the Army Welfare Department, with all proceeds from fights going to the Thai army. The board of directors currently consists of army officers.

The stadium was originally located on Rama IV Road in the Khlong Toey area. In 2014, it was moved to the Royal Thai Army Sports Centre on Ram Intra Road in Bangkok’s suburbs.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Top-four, relegation battles take centre stage as Wilder leaves Blades
The Quarantine Runner
IOC to buy vaccines from China for Tokyo, Beijing Olympic competitors
‘Freak of nature’ Sonny Bill Williams hangs up his boots
BISP students climb the national tennis ranks
Fans, athletes’ families may be barred from Games
Rest of World claim series title in close encounter finale
Bring it on, says underdog America’s Cup challenger
Chelsea cruise, West Ham win as top four race hots up
No Mercy for disqualified Yan as he loses UFC belt
Man Utd shatter City’s winning run, Liverpool crisis mounts
Will it be derby day blues for the Reds?
Vagabonds Academy boosts Phuket rugby profile
Blue Canyon and Golf Impact Center sign MoU to drive youth development
Fresh UFC deal, new opponent for Phuket’s Loma

 

Phuket community
American tourist COVID test deemed positive after Phuket visit, returns to US

the PCR test is neither specific for viruses or quantative for amount of virus cells and the latter ...(Read More)

Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub

Very thin reporting. What is meant by "shipyard"? Ship building? A marina? And isn't p...(Read More)

American tourist COVID test deemed positive after Phuket visit, returns to US

Sri Panwa? Is that the one being used for ALQ? So now what?...(Read More)

Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub

Visit Thai ship yards, and look around. Seeing any efficiency? Thai Ship yards and environmental ram...(Read More)

After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

I have two dogs. I do not let out to run wild and free. There should be a fine given to anyone who...(Read More)

Mai Khao considered as regional maritime hub

Go to any shipyard in Thailand. They are filthy! Mai Khao deserves better. All a shipyard would do i...(Read More)

After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

Nice idea but most of these dogs are mongrels. How do you classify them into breeds? The 'Bang K...(Read More)

After student bitten, Bang Kaew dogs to be caged, muzzled

Chained, muzzled or caged- what a wonderful 'life' for a dog. Clearly not suited to be kept ...(Read More)

Police hunt for protest van attackers

So expressing freedom of speech is now considered a "blatant offense" is it? And so seriou...(Read More)

Songkran Holiday extended to six days

I understand their idea introducing new public holidays to try and stimulate domestic tourism, but t...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Property in Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
https://sgssecurity.com/
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Thanyapura
UWC Thailand

 