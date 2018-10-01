It’s a wrap! Soi Dog Foundation’s ’Snap for Stray’ exhibition

Snap for Strays photo exhibition has come to an end, following its photo contest earlier in August. The Snap for Strays project has been organized by Soi Dog Foundation and aims to make a change to people’s attitude towards street dogs, showing that these furry pals can be beautiful, lovable, smart and playful while also helping the dogs at the foundation to find their forever homes. The photos exhibited come from the 40 contestants who all tell the stories of the dogs they chose as models in a lovely, different way.

CommunityPets

By Soi Dog Foundation

Monday 1 October 2018, 06:30PM

One of the many wonderful portrait entries

The exhibition took place from September 27 – 29 at 1 PM onward at Limelight Avenue Mall, chaired by Mr. Thalerngsak Nuchprahan, Chief of Phuket Provincial Office, as well as an exclusive interview with Thai celebrity Ms. Boonyapha ‘Pette’ Bencharongkul, who talked about abandoned animal crisis, animal law, the importance of sterilization and adoption awareness followed by the photo contest winners announcement of the 4 prizes.

And the winners were...

First Prize: Mr. Pitsanuwat Panusapkul

Second Prize: Mr.Natthapong Chantharat

Third Prize: Ms. Vasucha Hongyok

Honourable Prize: Ms. Thitiya Pongtanapanit

Popular Vote: Ms.Rujiporn Petchpunsap, Ms. Apawadee Sae-Ueng, Ms. Nopparada Peeranon and Ms. Wanwadee Wannakittikun

At the outdoor area of the mall, there was also a Soi Dog Adoption Team booth who brought some lovely puppies and cats along to meet and greet, all ready to be adopted.

For more information about Soi Dog Foundation and Adoption, please visit www.soidog.org