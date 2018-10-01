It’s a wrap! Soi Dog Foundation’s ’Snap for Stray’ exhibition

The exhibition took place from September 27 – 29 at 1 PM onward at Limelight Avenue Mall, chaired by Mr. Thalerngsak Nuchprahan, Chief of Phuket Provincial Office, as well as an exclusive interview with Thai celebrity Ms. Boonyapha ‘Pette’ Bencharongkul, who talked about abandoned animal crisis, animal law, the importance of sterilization and adoption awareness followed by the photo contest winners announcement of the 4 prizes.
And the winners were...
First Prize: Mr. Pitsanuwat Panusapkul
Second Prize: Mr.Natthapong Chantharat
Third Prize: Ms. Vasucha Hongyok
Honourable Prize: Ms. Thitiya Pongtanapanit
Popular Vote: Ms.Rujiporn Petchpunsap, Ms. Apawadee Sae-Ueng, Ms. Nopparada Peeranon and Ms. Wanwadee Wannakittikun
At the outdoor area of the mall, there was also a Soi Dog Adoption Team booth who brought some lovely puppies and cats along to meet and greet, all ready to be adopted.
For more information about Soi Dog Foundation and Adoption, please visit www.soidog.org
