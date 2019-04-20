PHUKET: Phuket Misfits had a memorable middle day at the Thalang International Cricket 7s.

The debutant local collective completed wins to end their Round One matches as they defeated Discovery Bay Timberwolves and then Cricket Club of Dibrugarh in the day’s shock result, as Ali Khan’s fine form continued with bat and ball.

The earlier double was backed up as the Misfits took local bragging rights against Patong Penguins to put a spanner in their particular Cup placement hopes, as the ten competing sides finished off Round One before entering into the second round games. Teams will then be classified into Cup, Bowl and Plate divisions to play for honours on Sunday’s Finals Day at the Alan Cooke Ground in Phuket.

Lamma CC also had a day to remember to stay in touch at the top of the standings with fine victories against Village Cricket Team and Rowdiez as Brad Tarr hit his way to a retirement for the Hong Kong side. Lamma can consolidate their position in their pivotal second stage game on Sunday morning against Timberwolves.

The Dibrugarh side from India’s state of Assam bounced back in fine style to inflict another defeat on the Rowdiez to round off a miserable day for the team from Qatar who also had their flag lowered by Patong Penguins.

Pushing for places in the Bowl semi-finals are CBB Postels who collected a win against Malaysia’s ADF Tigers before going down narrowly to Timberwolves in a dramatic finish as they fell just four runs short of their target.

The Penguins inflicted a win against the Village Cricket Team in the other local derby of the day. The Villagers also tasted defeat against Surfers Paradise Demons before the Queenslanders lost in the final game of the day to the Tigers despite Peter Flanders starring once again with the batting of Daniel Neu proving the difference for ADF.

Tournament referee Ian Liddell was one of many to enjoy proceedings. “The 7s format is slightly different to Sixes and it’s always interesting to see the tactics pan out. We have a wonderful group of teams this year who are playing the games in the spirit intended in sweltering conditions.”

Following play at the ACG the teams returned to the Arinara Bangtao Beach Resort; one of three tournament hotels along with Premier Best Western and Sunwing Bangtao Hotels for the Tournament Gala Dinner, to continue making friendships through cricket

Finals Day at the ACG will start at 9:30am on Sunday as the teams look to win honours. Spectators are welcome, admission is free, and refreshments are available.

-Rob Bernard

For further details, contact Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or by telephone on +61 407 385 481.

www.cricketsixes.com

www.phuketcricketweek.blogspot.co.uk

Facebook: Friends of Asian Cricket Sixes

Twitter: @sixescricket