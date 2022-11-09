333 at the beach
Issara, Yuthana named to help U23 team reach Paris

FOOTBALL: The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) today (Nov 9) appointed Issara Sritaro as coach of the Thailand U23 team with Yuthana Yimkarun named as general manager.

FootballSEA-GamesAsian-GamesOlympics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 9 November 2022, 11:36AM

Thailand U23 manager Yuthana Yimkarun (left) and coach Issara Sritaro attend a press conference today (Nov 9). Photo: Bangkok Post

Issara will have a number of important assignments next year including the SEA Games, Asian Games and AFC U23 Asian Cup which also serves as the qualifying round for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, reports the Bangkok Post.

Members of his coaching staff include former Thailand striker Bumrung Boonprom, former national team midfielder Krongpol Daoruang and goalkeeper coach Prasopchok Chokmao.

“I am happy to return to work with the national team again,” former Thailand U17 player Issara told a press conference.

“The target of the FAT is the Paris Olympics. To meet the target, we have to lift our standards in every tournament from the SEA Games to the Asian Games.”

Yutthana said: “My main duty is to look after the needs of the team.”

However, he admitted that there were limitations as the FAT has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We all know that the FAT has financial problems,” he said.

“I am here to help coordinate with sponsors and clubs.”

