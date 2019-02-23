THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Israeli tourist seriously injured in speedboat, jet ski collision off Khai Nok

PHUKET: An Israeli man sustained serious injuries when the jet ski he was riding with a friend crashed into a speedboat off Khai Nok Island last Thursday (Feb 21).

tourismtransportaccidentsSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 23 February 2019, 12:56PM

A jet ski collided with a speedboat off Khai Nok Island last Thursday (Feb 21) leaving one tourist seriously injuried. Photo: Koh Yao Police

A jet ski collided with a speedboat off Khai Nok Island last Thursday (Feb 21) leaving one tourist seriously injuried. Photo: Koh Yao Police

A jet ski collided with a speedboat off Khai Nok Island last Thursday (Feb 21) leaving one tourist seriously injuried. Photo: Koh Yao Police

A jet ski collided with a speedboat off Khai Nok Island last Thursday (Feb 21) leaving one tourist seriously injuried. Photo: Koh Yao Police

At 17.15pm yesterday (Feb 22), Phang Nga Immigration Bureau notified the Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) that a tourist from Israel sustained serious injuries to his head as a result of a marine accident.

The accident itself occured one day before off Khai Nok Island in Phang Nga province.

According to the report, Israeli nationals Elior Yeruham, 25, and Ron Tuger, 25, enjoyed a one day trip around Phang Nga Bay, which included visits to Phi Phi Islands and Khai Nok Island.

At 14.30pm the Israelis arrived at Khai Nok and rented a jet ski from a local operator paying B1,500 for a 25-minute ride. When the time was about to run out a rental shop staffer told the tourists to come back so Mr Yeruham began turning towards the shore. During the maneuver the jet ski hit a passing speedboat named in the report as Tiger Marine 9.

Futsal League 2019

Personnel of the rental shop rushed for help and recovered both tourists. Meanwhile the speedboat sped away and fled the scene of the collision.

Mr Tuger was lucky to avoid injuries in the incident, while Mr Yeruham knocked his head on the hull of the boat suffering a serious trauma. The man was first taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket. His current condition is unknown.

TAC mentions in its report that both men had travel insurance from PassportCard Insurance (Israel) with the maximum coverage equivalent to B1m.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong road safety campaign asks, ‘Where your helmet?’
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam
Chinese tourists injured as Phuket tour speedboat slams oil tanker
Chinese tourists injured as Phuket van hits power pole
Chinese tourists survive ATV ‘plunge in reverse’
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year
Phuket reports zero deaths in first day of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019
Indian tourists heading to Phuket airport in van slammed by BMW
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket tour bus oil leak fells motorcyclists
Safety measures ordered to reduce accidents at Chalong-Kata roadworks
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller

 

Phuket community
B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

The picture says it all. 3 kids on a bike with no helmets and presumably no license (they don't ...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Way to set an example and actually improve road safety RTP... not. Spurious charges like this only s...(Read More)

Dogs rounded up at Ao Nang as PM visits Finnish boy dog-attack victim in hospital

Whatever the condition of more than 20 dogs is, they should never be allowed to be again at the beac...(Read More)

B1bn earmarked to improve road safety around schools

See the photo: 3 thai girls on 1 motorbike, no helmets, probably without driving license. And talki...(Read More)

Doubts on pot use linger over amended drug law

Well, a lot of tumbling new rules/laws/bla bla's. contradicting in everything, so, nothing will...(Read More)

Taxi driver charged after collision with motorbike leaves man, 74, dead

Correct application of the law. If you're too lazy to look at the road and what you or others i...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Dek, you are always talking about how you don't want Thailand to be a Nanny state. Now you are p...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

When will the Thai government stop taking orders from other governments and foreign organizations su...(Read More)

German expat gets eight years jail for slaying Phuket girlfriend

8 Years? You call that justice? I think a bullet in the back of the head would have been a more a...(Read More)

Finnish boy, 5, attacked by stray dogs at Ao Nang, Krabi

Dek, your comment makes no sense. Snakes not attack people when they are not provocated and feel the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 