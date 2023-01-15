The lost bag and wallet were handed to Tourist Police officers on Jan 14 by Nikhom Owas, who is the owner of Phi Phi Cruise Company, according to the report by Phuket Tourist Police.
Inside the lost wallet, Tourist Police officers found cash in US Dollars, Euro and Thai Bath as well as an ID in the name of a foreign national. The photos made public by the Tourist Police show 251 Dollars, 5 Euro and B6,990.
Having checked the documents, police officers learned that the owner was a female Israeli national staying at a hotel in Patong. The said person was contacted in due manner and on Jan 15 came to Tourist Police Headquarters in Phuket Town to receive the wallet. All the belongings were intact, the tourist confirmed.
The tourist filled in the so-called Tourist Feedback Form, in which rated the work of the police as “Excellent”. The foreign traveler identified herself as Eden Levy, 22, from Nes-Harim, a moshav-style settlement near Jerusalem.
It was not immediately clear if Ms Levy had filed a police report after discovering the loss. The story also doesn’t mention if the womans Passport was inside the lost bag, while she would clearly need it to travel out of the country on Dec 19.
Phuket Tourist Police emphasised that the successful resolution of the situation helped to improve Phuket’s and Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination.
“Travelers smile wide and continue traveling happily. Thank you, Thai people, for helping,” Tourist Police concluded.
