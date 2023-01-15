Israeli tourist gets back her wallet left on Phuket ferry

PHUKET: An Israeli tourist was reunited with her money and documents today (Jan 15) after having left her small bad with a wallet on a ferry from Phi Phi to Phuket on Friday (Jan 13).

By The Phuket News

Sunday 15 January 2023, 07:02PM

Ms Levy came to Tourist Police Headquartes in Phuket Town on Jan 15 to get back her wallet with ID and cash still inside. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The lost bag and wallet were handed to Tourist Police officers on Jan 14 by Nikhom Owas, who is the owner of Phi Phi Cruise Company, according to the report by Phuket Tourist Police.

Inside the lost wallet, Tourist Police officers found cash in US Dollars, Euro and Thai Bath as well as an ID in the name of a foreign national. The photos made public by the Tourist Police show 251 Dollars, 5 Euro and B6,990.

Having checked the documents, police officers learned that the owner was a female Israeli national staying at a hotel in Patong. The said person was contacted in due manner and on Jan 15 came to Tourist Police Headquarters in Phuket Town to receive the wallet. All the belongings were intact, the tourist confirmed.

The tourist filled in the so-called Tourist Feedback Form, in which rated the work of the police as “Excellent”. The foreign traveler identified herself as Eden Levy, 22, from Nes-Harim, a moshav-style settlement near Jerusalem.

It was not immediately clear if Ms Levy had filed a police report after discovering the loss. The story also doesn’t mention if the womans Passport was inside the lost bag, while she would clearly need it to travel out of the country on Dec 19.

Phuket Tourist Police emphasised that the successful resolution of the situation helped to improve Phuket’s and Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“Travelers smile wide and continue traveling happily. Thank you, Thai people, for helping,” Tourist Police concluded.