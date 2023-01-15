Pro Property Partners
333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Israeli tourist gets back her wallet left on Phuket ferry

Israeli tourist gets back her wallet left on Phuket ferry

PHUKET: An Israeli tourist was reunited with her money and documents today (Jan 15) after having left her small bad with a wallet on a ferry from Phi Phi to Phuket on Friday (Jan 13).

tourismtransportSafetypolicemarine
By The Phuket News

Sunday 15 January 2023, 07:02PM

Ms Levy came to Tourist Police Headquartes in Phuket Town on Jan 15 to get back her wallet with ID and cash still inside. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Ms Levy came to Tourist Police Headquartes in Phuket Town on Jan 15 to get back her wallet with ID and cash still inside. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The wallet was handed to Tourist Police by Mr Nikhom of Phi Phi Cruise Company. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The lost bag and wallet were handed to Tourist Police officers on Jan 14 by Nikhom Owas, who is the owner of Phi Phi Cruise Company, according to the report by Phuket Tourist Police.

Inside the lost wallet, Tourist Police officers found cash in US Dollars, Euro and Thai Bath as well as an ID in the name of a foreign national. The photos made public by the Tourist Police show 251 Dollars, 5 Euro and B6,990.

Having checked the documents, police officers learned that the owner was a female Israeli national staying at a hotel in Patong. The said person was contacted in due manner and on Jan 15 came to Tourist Police Headquarters in Phuket Town to receive the wallet. All the belongings were intact, the tourist confirmed. 

The tourist filled in the so-called Tourist Feedback Form, in which rated the work of the police as “Excellent”. The foreign traveler identified herself as Eden Levy, 22, from Nes-Harim, a moshav-style settlement near Jerusalem.

C and C Marine

It was not immediately clear if Ms Levy had filed a police report after discovering the loss. The story also doesn’t mention if the womans Passport was inside the lost bag, while she would clearly need it to travel out of the country on Dec 19.

Phuket Tourist Police emphasised that the successful resolution of the situation helped to improve Phuket’s and Thailand’s reputation as a tourist destination.

“Travelers smile wide and continue traveling happily. Thank you, Thai people, for helping,” Tourist Police concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day
Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain
Monk killed as bus rams barriers on hilly road
China links COVID to 60,000 recent deaths
American arrested in Phuket on US stock manipulation charges
First baby turtles hatch north of Phuket
’Tuhao’ case report sent to prosecutors, cases against Immigration to follow
Chalong-Patong wriggles forward, opens ’soon’
No news after Day 6 of search for missing diver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: High driver, Immigration visa racket, Phuket inmates deployed for flood relief || January 13
Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors
High driver travels 10km at speed without front tyre on Phuket road
Phuket woman with health issues found dead in smoke-filled car
Phuket officials warn against buying fake driving licenses online
TAT targets B2.38trn in tourism revenue for 2023

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

Yes, agree with you, and also the Sewerage system in congested places like Boat Avenue needs to be ...(Read More)

Children Day survey shows Thai kids want to be teachers, doctors

Unfortunately, while kids see education as important, a well educated populace puts a lot of pressur...(Read More)

American arrested in Phuket on US stock manipulation charges

Yes, good police work by USA police, giving the wanted american on a thai platter for arrest, and ma...(Read More)

Health ministry sums up entry requirements for foreign visitors

Essentially, there's no restrictions because we want the money. And, our hospitals will benefit ...(Read More)

American arrested in Phuket on US stock manipulation charges

@Pooliekev. I was referring to the guy who drove a van 10 km on 3 wheels spewing smoke and sparks be...(Read More)

Elegant steakhouse dining

been there a few times and i like it, not a day to day restaurant but for celebrating anything is a ...(Read More)

American arrested in Phuket on US stock manipulation charges

meanwhile the red bull idiot still doing what ever he want..... ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

While other 3rd world countries have similar problems, Thailand has had the money and time to correc...(Read More)

Navy sorry after helicopter blows down tents, hurting kids on Children Day

With a high level of expertise in everything (555), is it really surprising that this happened? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Taking the strain

Time the whiners packed their bags would help improve the situation all round the west has been poll...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand

 