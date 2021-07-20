Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox

PHUKET: An Israeli man and his Thai girlfriend who came to the island together under the Phuket Sandbox scheme were married at the Muang District Office in Phuket Town yesterday (July 19).

Tuesday 20 July 2021, 12:45PM

The couple Nadav Gefen, 34, and Yanisa Chuchotethawon, 33, came to sign their marriage registration at the office, where Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and his wife Wandee Woonciew served as witnesses.

Also present as witnesses were Muang District Chief Somprat Prabsongkham and Mrs Yanisa’s parents, said a report by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Mrs Yanisa explained that Nadav, a history lecturer, in Tel Aviv, where she works as a secretary for the Thai ambassador to Israel.

“We planned to hold our wedding in September this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has already forced that date to be postponed. When the Phuket Sandbox opened, we came here to visit my family, who I have not spent time with for two years, and to sign the marriage certificate,” she said.

“I have to thank the Phuket Sandbox for giving foreigners and Thai people living abroad a chance to come home. I believe that this project will be going well,” Mrs Yanisa said.

“I have been impressed since we arrived at the airport, right up to this point, us signing our marriage certificate. We have received a warm welcome. Phuket is very beautiful, and I will bring my family to travel here after the pandemic is over,” Mr Gefen said.

The couple arrived in Phuket last Friday (July 16). Mr Geffen will return to Israel this Saturday (July 24), while Mrs Yanisa will stay for 14 days and spend time with her parents before returning to work in Israel.