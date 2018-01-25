The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Israeli man re-enacts ‘mob hit’ murder on Koh Samui

SURAT THANI: An Israeli man has re-enacted the murder of a compatriot on Koh Samui after confessing to the crime, which has been described as a ‘mob hit’.

crime, death, murder, police, violence, transport,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 25 January 2018, 09:01AM

A photo taken from surveillance camera footage of the murder of Israeli Maor Mallil after a Honda CRV crashed into his motorcycle at Chaweng Beach on Koh Samui last Sunday afternoon (Jan 21). Photo: Supapong Chaolan
A photo taken from surveillance camera footage of the murder of Israeli Maor Mallil after a Honda CRV crashed into his motorcycle at Chaweng Beach on Koh Samui last Sunday afternoon (Jan 21). Photo: Supapong Chaolan

Dolev Zuaretz, 24, and Eyal Bokel, 26, were taken yesterday (Jan 24) from the Bo Phut Police Station to the location where Maor Mallil was killed last Sunday (Jan 21). Only Zuaretz re-enacted the crime.

Surat Thani police chief Maj Gen Apichart Boonsrirote said Zuaretz had admitted slaying Mr Mallil, while Bokel denied the accusations.

Zuaretz was the man who stabbed Mr Mallil, according to the police. His friend was the driver of the Honda CRV that crashed into the motorcycle ridden by the victim and his girlfriend, Rachel Ozana, outside Samui International Hospital at Chaweng Beach, they said.

Mr Mallil died at Bangkok-Samui Hospital, where his injured girlfriend was also receiving treatment.

The area outside Samui International Hospital where Mr Mallil was stabbed and the woods behind the International School of Tourism where they abandoned the car were among the locations for the re-enactment, according to the police.

Later that day, the two left the island and boarded a flight to Bangkok from Surat Thani airport.

They were arrested after arriving at Don Mueang airport.

The two were later sent to the Koh Samui Provincial Court for detention.

Read original story here.

 

 
