Israeli man, 19, on antidepressants taken into protective care

Israeli man, 19, on antidepressants taken into protective care

PHUKET: A 19-year-old man learning Muay Thai at a training camp in Bang Tao has been taken into protective care after he was found naked and bleeding from a serious cut to his hand at a petrol station in Cherng Talay last night (July 25).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 26 July 2023 06:26 PM

Officers from the Cherng Talay Police were called to the Caltex petrol station in Baan Pasak at 10:30pm.

Cherng Talay Police Deputy Chief Pol Lt Col Sutham Rattanasawangwong and fellow officers, along with rescue workers from Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor), arrived to find the man with a towel wrapped around him that was provided by a petrol station staffer.

The man appeared to be suffering hallucinations and was bleeding heavily from a large wound on his right hand. The man was administered first aid, and took a long time to be convinced to be taken to hospital for stitches.

Police reported that the man was an Israeli national staying at an apartment nearby. He was enrolled to learn Muay Thai at a boxing camp in the Bang Tao Beach area.

Officers went to the man’s apartment, to bring him fresh clothes, his wallet and mobile phone, and found blood in the stairwell leading to the man’s apartment on the fourth floor.

Inside the apartment officers found belongings strewn across the room. The glass door to the balcony had been shattered, and officers found antidepressants issued by a private hospital. 

At last report the man was still in protective care while officers continue their investigation.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

