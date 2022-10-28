Sakhu Police were informed of the discovery at about 12:30pm on Wednesday (Oct 26), report police.
“Bullet like objects” were found inside a grey Samsonite suitcase Israeli national Gal Schmuel Farjun, 29.
A subsequent search of the suitcase found that it contained 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition.
Officers questioned Farjun, who had arrived in Phuket on a domestic flight. He reportedly admitted that the bullets were his.
No reason was given as to why he was carrying the ammunition.
Police confirmed that Farjun was taken to Sakhu Police Station for further questioning and was charged for illegal possession of and illegally carrying the ammunition.
Be the first to comment.