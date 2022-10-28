Israeli arrested at Phuket airport with bullets in baggage

PHUKET: An Israeli man has been arrested at Phuket International airport after he was found carrying 55 bullets in his luggage.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 28 October 2022, 01:12PM

The man arrested, Israeli national Gal Schmuel Farjun, 29, had arrived in Phuket on a domestic flight. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sakhu Police were informed of the discovery at about 12:30pm on Wednesday (Oct 26), report police. “Bullet like objects” were found inside a grey Samsonite suitcase Israeli national Gal Schmuel Farjun, 29. A subsequent search of the suitcase found that it contained 55 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition. Officers questioned Farjun, who had arrived in Phuket on a domestic flight. He reportedly admitted that the bullets were his. No reason was given as to why he was carrying the ammunition. Police confirmed that Farjun was taken to Sakhu Police Station for further questioning and was charged for illegal possession of and illegally carrying the ammunition.