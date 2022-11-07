Chef’s Market
Isolated heavy rain forecast to continue

PHUKET: The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) is forecasting more scattered showers for Phuket throughout this week, passing thundershowers expected to affect about 70% of the area today (Nov 7).

weather
By The Phuket News

Monday 7 November 2022, 03:37PM

The intermittent rain has not stopped people from enjoying Patong Beach. Photo: TAC Phuket

The weather forecast by the local office of the TMD. Image: PhuketMet

Showers, and and some heavy rain, is expected to affect Phuket,  Phang Nga and Krabi, the TMD’s Southern Meteorological Center (West Coast) branch, based at Phuket airport, reports.

Winds are expected to gust up to 15-30km/h. While winds are currently predominantly out of the northeast, as is usual for this time of year during the transition from the southwest monsoon to the northeast moonsoon, the wind has been swinging around and at times even blowing from the south.

Isolated heavy showers are expected to continue through to Saturday (Nov 12), with thunderstorms affecting an estimated 40-60% of the area, the TMD report.

Wave heights averaging only about one metre, and exceeding one metre in thundershower areas.

Many areas on beaches along the west coast are still marked with red flags, marking an area where it is not safe to swim. Beachgoers are urged to swim only in areas marked by yellow-red flags where lifeguards are on duty.

